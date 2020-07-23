/
lafayette county
89 Apartments for rent in Lafayette County, LA📍
6 Units Available
The Retreat at Acadian Point
221 Verot School Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$747
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
888 sqft
Situated west of the 339/182 intersection, the South Point Apartments grounds feature a pool, large open-air lounge, courtyard, clubhouse, gym and dog park. Apartments have in-unit laundry and patio/balcony.
21 Units Available
Plantation Crossing
215 Republic Ave, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$855
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1337 sqft
Plantation Crossing is Lafayette's most dynamic apartment community. Unique details in the chic and modern clubhouse include dazzling white marble floors and furniture pieces from renowned designers.
15 Units Available
Diamond Lakes Apartment Homes
2700 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$630
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
980 sqft
Apartment homes with poolside views, just over from Lafayette General Southwest Hospital. Furnished units have fireplaces and extra storage. Business center, carport, 24-hour gym and basketball courts. Cats and dogs allowed.
3 Units Available
Highlands of Grand Pointe
3601 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
966 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
1504 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to fine dining, theaters, and shopping. Units feature carpet, dishwasher, extra storage, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, parking, and pool.
5 Units Available
Bayou Oaks
330 Feu Follet Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$625
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$803
924 sqft
It All Starts Here LOCATION, COMMUNITY, QUALITY LIVING. We strive to create a comfortable living community that tenants are proud to call home. We see our community as one big family that values each and every person.
8 Units Available
Villa Broussard
231 Saint Nazaire Rd, Broussard, LA
1 Bedroom
$970
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1303 sqft
At Villa Broussard Apartments in Broussard, LA, we offer upscale living at an affordable price.
9 Units Available
The Bradford
173 S Beadle Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$650
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
766 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cable-ready units with frost-free refrigerators, individual heat and air conditioning, tiled kitchens and baths, and patios/balconies. Quiet residential community near Downtown Lafayette and Bendel Gardens.
7 Units Available
Villa Broussard II
233 St Nazaire Road, Broussard, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Villa Broussard Apartments in Broussard, LA, we offer upscale living at an affordable price.
12 Units Available
French Colony
315 Amesbury Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$750
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
968 sqft
Live every day in LA southern charm at French Colony Apartments. Ideally situated just five miles from downtown Lafayette, our apartment community offers the best of both suburban and city living.
16 Units Available
Robley Place Apartments
1100 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$984
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1348 sqft
Youve discovered a luxurious rental community with a lifestyle unlike anywhere else in Lafayette.
6 Units Available
Acadian Gardens
710 S College Rd, Lafayette, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$645
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$663
950 sqft
Fantastic location near Lafayette Central Park. Located in Downtown Lafayette. On-site pool, grill area and courtyard. Pets welcome. Units are recently renovated and include walk-in closets, updated appliances and ceiling fans.
8 Units Available
Bridgeway I & II
200 Bridgeway Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$855
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled interiors await you at Bridgeway Apartments I in Lafayette, Louisiana.
5 Units Available
Willow Gardens Apartments
101 Glouchester Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$665
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
1029 sqft
Comfortable, versatile living spaces in Lafayette, a short walk from Thomas Park. Apartments have ceiling fans, ovens and air conditioning. Internet access, media room and 24-hour maintenance. Close to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
11 Units Available
Ansley Walk
1200 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$900
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ansley Walk, located in beautiful Lafayette, provides a wonderful escape from the ordinary where you can experience extraordinary style and convenience.
2 Units Available
South College Gardens
915 S College Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$676
756 sqft
Located on South College Road near universities and shopping, South College Gardens is a three-building, U-shaped complex with a large courtyard. Grounds include bbq area, gym and lap pool. Pet-friendly apartments offer spacious design and walk-in closets.
Contact for Availability
Audubon Lake
1019 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$873
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$981
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1206 sqft
If you’ve been dreaming of a relaxing break from life’s hustle and bustle, Audubon Lake is the place for you. With scenic water views & lush landscaping you can enjoy from your private patio or balcony, Audubon Lake is the perfect place to unwind.
9 Units Available
Canterbury Square Apartments
100 McDonald St, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$700
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1050 sqft
For charming suburban living in a convenient location, look no further than Canterbury Square Apartments. Our pet-friendly one and two bedroom apartments offer you the comfortable and practical lifestyle youve been searching for.
Contact for Availability
Chateau des Lions
6000 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$960
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1386 sqft
Turning everyday living into a luxury experience, Chateau des Lions Apartment Homes is an excellent choice. With spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedrooms, there is a home perfectly suited for everyone looking for convenient living.
1 Unit Available
Summer Place
1901 Eraste Landry Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$770
905 sqft
At Summer Place Apartments, you have the opportunity to enjoy being near a wide variety of restaurants, shopping, and entertainment.
Contact for Availability
Chateau Mirage
1630 Rue du Belier, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$949
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,486
1354 sqft
Chateau Mirage is Lafayette's newest luxury apartment homes featuring attached, enclosed garages with storage closets. Our upscale amenities and distinctive floor plans are unlike any in this area.
Contact for Availability
Peppertree Apartments
1000 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$721
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$867
972 sqft
Our beautifully designed apartment homes offer spacious closets, fireplaces, full size washer and dryers included and much more. We offer residents a lifestyle choice with many amenities. Call us to schedule a tour today.
1 Unit Available
1301 Saint John Street
1301 Saint John Street, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
Check out this great deal for a two bedroom one bath condo for rent. Amenities include stove, fridge, dishwasher, washer/dryer, central ac/heat, and outside balcony. Water, sewer, trash and cable are included with the rent.
1 Unit Available
730 Bourque Road
730 Bourque Road, Lafayette County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
Great house for rent on Bourque Rd. 3 Bedroom, 1 bathroom. All appliances include washer and dryer come with home. No Carpet. Pets are not allowed. AC is new, SLEMCO, Lafayette Water Works South, No Gas, Republic Trash. 1/3 Acre of property.
1 Unit Available
103 Westchester Dr
103 Westchester Drive, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
103 Westchester Dr Available 08/01/20 Great 3 bed, 2 bath Home - This house is conveniently located in the middle of Lafayette in a quiet neighborhood between Johnston and Congress.
