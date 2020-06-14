Apartment List
/
LA
/
lafayette
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:28 PM

19 Apartments for rent in Lafayette, LA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lafayette renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
$
18 Units Available
The Bradford
173 S Beadle Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$680
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
766 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$815
973 sqft
Cable-ready units with frost-free refrigerators, individual heat and air conditioning, tiled kitchens and baths, and patios/balconies. Quiet residential community near Downtown Lafayette and Bendel Gardens.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:07pm
14 Units Available
Bridgeway I & II
200 Bridgeway Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$765
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled interiors await you at Bridgeway Apartments I in Lafayette, Louisiana.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
4 Units Available
The Retreat at Acadian Point
221 Verot School Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$665
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$708
888 sqft
Situated west of the 339/182 intersection, the South Point Apartments grounds feature a pool, large open-air lounge, courtyard, clubhouse, gym and dog park. Apartments have in-unit laundry and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
20 Units Available
Robley Place Apartments
1100 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$960
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1348 sqft
Youve discovered a luxurious rental community with a lifestyle unlike anywhere else in Lafayette.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
6 Units Available
Bayou Oaks
330 Feu Follet Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$650
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$723
924 sqft
It All Starts Here LOCATION, COMMUNITY, QUALITY LIVING. We strive to create a comfortable living community that tenants are proud to call home. We see our community as one big family that values each and every person.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Chateau Mirage
1630 Rue du Belier, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$949
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,486
1354 sqft
Chateau Mirage is Lafayette's newest luxury apartment homes featuring attached, enclosed garages with storage closets. Our upscale amenities and distinctive floor plans are unlike any in this area.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
112 Castle Row
112 Castle Row, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1410 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath Home off of Guilbeau - Cute 3 Bed 2 Bath Home off of Guilbeau with 2 car garage featuring laminate hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
108 Emerald Sands Lane
108 Emerald Sands Lane, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1643 sqft
108 Emerald Sands Lane Available 08/01/20 Three bedroom house in Lafayette - Three bedroom, two fullbath house , garage ,wood floors , fire place ,and granite counter tops, in Harbor Lights Dr. (RLNE4959033)

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
903 Robley Dr
903 Robley Drive, Lafayette, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2100 sqft
903 Robley Dr Available 07/04/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom brick home in Lafayette - At 2100 square feet this home features a split floor plan, 2 car garage, fenced in backyard and turnaround in the driveway.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Broadmoor
1 Unit Available
202 Newcastle
202 Newcastle Drive, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1700 sqft
Lawn care and pest control provided; all appliances provided;

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
100 Molasses
100 Molasses Row, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Lawn care and pest control provided; all appliances provided.

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
321 Ardenwood Drive
321 Ardenwood Drive, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2322 sqft
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Lafayette with Community Ponds, Pool, Playground - 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, split open layout including an office a large private yard and NEVER a rear neighbor.

1 of 15

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Holden Heights
1 Unit Available
146 Ferndell Ave
146 Ferndell Avenue, Lafayette, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2280 sqft
Nice Home on large shaded lot. 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathrooms in great area of Lafayette. Close to The Horse Farm, Cajun Field and Red's. This home is in good shape and on quiet street.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
111 Dunvegan Court
111 Dunvegan Court, Lafayette, LA
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
3184 sqft
Price Negotiable with Long Term Lease. 2 Story Home. The entry way & Living Room have 12 ft. Ceilings, Custom Hardwood Flooring. Living Room has Custom built Fireplace, Large Windows with view of outdoor Covered Patio & Outdoor Fireplace.

1 of 17

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
103 Gabriel Street
103 Gabriel Street, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Beautifully updated 3b/2b + bonus room (could be a 4th bedroom, play room or office) in the Saint Streets with hardwood floors, brand new kitchen and bathrooms, great sized yard with a storage building and all within walking distance of UL! The
Results within 1 mile of Lafayette

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
110 Meudon St
110 Meudon Street, Lafayette County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$700
980 sqft
Apply at https://www.avail.co/companies/jrproperties Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Duson. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. No Utilities included.
Results within 5 miles of Lafayette

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
416 Claystone Rd
416 Claystone Rd, Youngsville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1925 sqft
Great home near Nunu's - Great DSLD home in Meadows Bend Lakes subdivision right near Nunu's. Home features wood floors, a master suite and open living area. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5174128)

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
6235 Woodlawn Road
6235 Woodlawn Road, Vermilion County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1350 sqft
If you love country living but near the city look no further! This gorgeous two bedroom two bath home located near the vermillion river and minutes from Lafayette or Abbeville. Completely remolded top to bottom.
Results within 10 miles of Lafayette

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
10626 La Hwy 82
10626 Louisiana Highway 82, Vermilion County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3463 sqft
Turning into the horse shoe drive you're instantly invited to the front door by a beautiful courtyard.
City Guide for Lafayette, LA

We're glad to hear you’re in the market for some super sweet lodgings. Situated in South-Central Louisiana on both sides of the Vermilion River, Lafayette is a popular living locale. So what are you waiting for? Hop on board with us!

First, though, here are some answers to the always-brilliant questions we know you’re too bashful to ask. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lafayette, LA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lafayette renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Lafayette 1 BedroomsLafayette 2 BedroomsLafayette 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLafayette 3 BedroomsLafayette Apartments with Balcony
Lafayette Apartments with GarageLafayette Apartments with GymLafayette Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLafayette Apartments with ParkingLafayette Apartments with Pool
Lafayette Apartments with Washer-DryerLafayette Dog Friendly ApartmentsLafayette Luxury PlacesLafayette Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Iberia, LABroussard, LA
Addis, LAJeanerette, LA
Abbeville, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Louisiana at Lafayette