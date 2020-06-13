Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:32 AM

41 Apartments for rent in Lafayette, LA with balcony

Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
20 Units Available
Robley Place Apartments
1100 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$960
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1348 sqft
Youve discovered a luxurious rental community with a lifestyle unlike anywhere else in Lafayette.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
28 Units Available
French Colony
315 Amesbury Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$630
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
968 sqft
Live every day in LA southern charm at French Colony Apartments. Ideally situated just five miles from downtown Lafayette, our apartment community offers the best of both suburban and city living.
Last updated June 13 at 06:59am
14 Units Available
Bridgeway I & II
200 Bridgeway Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$765
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled interiors await you at Bridgeway Apartments I in Lafayette, Louisiana.
Last updated June 13 at 06:57am
18 Units Available
The Bradford
173 S Beadle Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$680
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
766 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$815
973 sqft
Cable-ready units with frost-free refrigerators, individual heat and air conditioning, tiled kitchens and baths, and patios/balconies. Quiet residential community near Downtown Lafayette and Bendel Gardens.
Last updated June 13 at 06:27am
15 Units Available
Ansley Walk
1200 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$805
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1342 sqft
Ansley Walk, located in beautiful Lafayette, provides a wonderful escape from the ordinary where you can experience extraordinary style and convenience.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Highlands of Grand Pointe
3601 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$879
966 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
1504 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1816 sqft
Close to fine dining, theaters, and shopping. Units feature carpet, dishwasher, extra storage, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, parking, and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Willow Gardens Apartments
101 Glouchester Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$680
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$726
1029 sqft
Comfortable, versatile living spaces in Lafayette, a short walk from Thomas Park. Apartments have ceiling fans, ovens and air conditioning. Internet access, media room and 24-hour maintenance. Close to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
The Retreat at Acadian Point
221 Verot School Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$665
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$708
888 sqft
Situated west of the 339/182 intersection, the South Point Apartments grounds feature a pool, large open-air lounge, courtyard, clubhouse, gym and dog park. Apartments have in-unit laundry and patio/balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Chateau des Lions
6000 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$936
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1386 sqft
Turning everyday living into a luxury experience, Chateau des Lions Apartment Homes is an excellent choice. With spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedrooms, there is a home perfectly suited for everyone looking for convenient living.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Audubon Lake
1019 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$873
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1206 sqft
If you’ve been dreaming of a relaxing break from life’s hustle and bustle, Audubon Lake is the place for you. With scenic water views & lush landscaping you can enjoy from your private patio or balcony, Audubon Lake is the perfect place to unwind.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23am
6 Units Available
Bayou Oaks
330 Feu Follet Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$650
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$723
924 sqft
It All Starts Here LOCATION, COMMUNITY, QUALITY LIVING. We strive to create a comfortable living community that tenants are proud to call home. We see our community as one big family that values each and every person.
Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
24 Units Available
Plantation Crossing
215 Republic Ave, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$855
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1337 sqft
At Plantation Crossing, we have the perfect combination of convenient in-home features and relaxing community amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Acadian Gardens
710 S College Rd, Lafayette, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$660
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
950 sqft
Fantastic location near Lafayette Central Park. Located in Downtown Lafayette. On-site pool, grill area and courtyard. Pets welcome. Units are recently renovated and include walk-in closets, updated appliances and ceiling fans.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Chateau Mirage
1630 Rue du Belier, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$949
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,486
1354 sqft
Chateau Mirage is Lafayette's newest luxury apartment homes featuring attached, enclosed garages with storage closets. Our upscale amenities and distinctive floor plans are unlike any in this area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Peppertree Apartments
1000 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$721
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$867
972 sqft
Our beautifully designed apartment homes offer spacious closets, fireplaces, full size washer and dryers included and much more. We offer residents a lifestyle choice with many amenities. Call us to schedule a tour today.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
309 Cornelius Dr
309 Cornelius Drive, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2250 sqft
Near River Ranch, this is a three bedroom two bath home, office located on an extra large lot and recently updated. Plenty of room to park vehicles and double gate entrance into the backyard for storage.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
213 Peggy Street
213 Peggy Street, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome Updated - Private Patio - Pets: Yes with $300 pet fee (Small Dogs Only and Cats) Students: No Appliances: Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, oven, w/d connections Deposit: 1 month rent Electricity: LUS Water: LUS Appliances:

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
903 Robley Dr
903 Robley Drive, Lafayette, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2100 sqft
903 Robley Dr Available 07/04/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom brick home in Lafayette - At 2100 square feet this home features a split floor plan, 2 car garage, fenced in backyard and turnaround in the driveway.

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
202 River Oaks Circle
202 River Oak Circle, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 202 River Oaks Circle in Lafayette. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Broadmoor
1 Unit Available
202 Newcastle
202 Newcastle Drive, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1700 sqft
Lawn care and pest control provided; all appliances provided;

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
100 Molasses
100 Molasses Row, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Lawn care and pest control provided; all appliances provided.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Holden Heights
1 Unit Available
138 Glynndale Avenue
138 Glynndale Avenue, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1900 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with extra room for office or bonus room. All wood and tile flooring throughout. Large shaded fenced-in back yard and open patio. The home has a carport area for parking and small storage area.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
330 Jeanette Street
330 Jeanette Street, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1262 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This brand new 3 bed 2 bath craftsmen style home is just minutes from SLCC and UL. Conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood right off of Bertrand Drive, you'll have quick access to I10 leaving town, and all Lafayette has to offer in the city.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
209 Highland Park Lane
209 Highland Park Ln, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1340 sqft
Traditional community, contemporary living!! Here at Enclave, our contemporary homes offer a unique style and concept that can be found no where's else in Lafayette.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lafayette, LA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lafayette renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

