Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

83 Apartments for rent in Lafayette, LA

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
20 Units Available
Robley Place Apartments
1100 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$960
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1348 sqft
Youve discovered a luxurious rental community with a lifestyle unlike anywhere else in Lafayette.
Last updated June 13 at 12:02pm
28 Units Available
French Colony
315 Amesbury Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$630
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
968 sqft
Live every day in LA southern charm at French Colony Apartments. Ideally situated just five miles from downtown Lafayette, our apartment community offers the best of both suburban and city living.
Last updated June 13 at 06:59am
14 Units Available
Bridgeway I & II
200 Bridgeway Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$765
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled interiors await you at Bridgeway Apartments I in Lafayette, Louisiana.
Last updated June 13 at 07:08am
5 Units Available
Canterbury Square Apartments
100 McDonald St, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$685
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
For charming suburban living in a convenient location, look no further than Canterbury Square Apartments. Our pet-friendly one and two bedroom apartments offer you the comfortable and practical lifestyle youve been searching for.
Last updated June 13 at 06:57am
18 Units Available
The Bradford
173 S Beadle Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$680
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
766 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$815
973 sqft
Cable-ready units with frost-free refrigerators, individual heat and air conditioning, tiled kitchens and baths, and patios/balconies. Quiet residential community near Downtown Lafayette and Bendel Gardens.
Last updated June 13 at 06:27am
15 Units Available
Ansley Walk
1200 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$805
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1342 sqft
Ansley Walk, located in beautiful Lafayette, provides a wonderful escape from the ordinary where you can experience extraordinary style and convenience.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Highlands of Grand Pointe
3601 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$879
966 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
1504 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1816 sqft
Close to fine dining, theaters, and shopping. Units feature carpet, dishwasher, extra storage, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, parking, and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Willow Gardens Apartments
101 Glouchester Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$680
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$726
1029 sqft
Comfortable, versatile living spaces in Lafayette, a short walk from Thomas Park. Apartments have ceiling fans, ovens and air conditioning. Internet access, media room and 24-hour maintenance. Close to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
The Retreat at Acadian Point
221 Verot School Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$665
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$708
888 sqft
Situated west of the 339/182 intersection, the South Point Apartments grounds feature a pool, large open-air lounge, courtyard, clubhouse, gym and dog park. Apartments have in-unit laundry and patio/balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Chateau des Lions
6000 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$936
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1386 sqft
Turning everyday living into a luxury experience, Chateau des Lions Apartment Homes is an excellent choice. With spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedrooms, there is a home perfectly suited for everyone looking for convenient living.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Audubon Lake
1019 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$873
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1206 sqft
If you’ve been dreaming of a relaxing break from life’s hustle and bustle, Audubon Lake is the place for you. With scenic water views & lush landscaping you can enjoy from your private patio or balcony, Audubon Lake is the perfect place to unwind.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23am
6 Units Available
Bayou Oaks
330 Feu Follet Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$650
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$723
924 sqft
It All Starts Here LOCATION, COMMUNITY, QUALITY LIVING. We strive to create a comfortable living community that tenants are proud to call home. We see our community as one big family that values each and every person.
Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
24 Units Available
Plantation Crossing
215 Republic Ave, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$855
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1337 sqft
At Plantation Crossing, we have the perfect combination of convenient in-home features and relaxing community amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
South College Gardens
915 S College Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$691
756 sqft
Located on South College Road near universities and shopping, South College Gardens is a three-building, U-shaped complex with a large courtyard. Grounds include bbq area, gym and lap pool. Pet-friendly apartments offer spacious design and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Acadian Gardens
710 S College Rd, Lafayette, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$660
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
950 sqft
Fantastic location near Lafayette Central Park. Located in Downtown Lafayette. On-site pool, grill area and courtyard. Pets welcome. Units are recently renovated and include walk-in closets, updated appliances and ceiling fans.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Chateau Mirage
1630 Rue du Belier, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$949
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,486
1354 sqft
Chateau Mirage is Lafayette's newest luxury apartment homes featuring attached, enclosed garages with storage closets. Our upscale amenities and distinctive floor plans are unlike any in this area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Peppertree Apartments
1000 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$721
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$867
972 sqft
Our beautifully designed apartment homes offer spacious closets, fireplaces, full size washer and dryers included and much more. We offer residents a lifestyle choice with many amenities. Call us to schedule a tour today.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1201 S College Rd #5
1201 South College Road, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
2005 sqft
Upscale 2 Bed 2 Bath Townhome - Upscale two bed two bath townhome near Girard Park and University. Luxury style living in the center of Lafayette. Private 2 car garage and laundry units inside the home. Call or text 337.772.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
208 Ella St
208 Ella Street, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
Home Near UL campus! - 2 bed 2 baths contemporary home near UL! (RLNE5527407)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
108 Emerald Sands Lane
108 Emerald Sands Lane, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1643 sqft
108 Emerald Sands Lane Available 08/01/20 Three bedroom house in Lafayette - Three bedroom, two fullbath house , garage ,wood floors , fire place ,and granite counter tops, in Harbor Lights Dr. (RLNE4959033)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
113 Montgomery Drive
113 Montgomery Drive, Lafayette, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1964 sqft
113 Montgomery Drive Available 07/10/20 4 Bed 3 Bath Home Centrally Located in Lafayette - Pets: Yes with $300 non refundable pet deposit and $15 per pet Students: Yes Deposit: 1 month rent Elementary: S J Montgomery Middle School: Lafayette High

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
213 Peggy Street
213 Peggy Street, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome Updated - Private Patio - Pets: Yes with $300 pet fee (Small Dogs Only and Cats) Students: No Appliances: Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, oven, w/d connections Deposit: 1 month rent Electricity: LUS Water: LUS Appliances:

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1008 S College Rd #212
1008 South College Road, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1100 sqft
Condo Near UL - Great location convenient to ULL, Cajundome and Lafayette General. Association due paid by owner covers swimming pool, water, sewage and trash pick up and pest control (RLNE5712536)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
903 Robley Dr
903 Robley Drive, Lafayette, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2100 sqft
903 Robley Dr Available 07/04/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom brick home in Lafayette - At 2100 square feet this home features a split floor plan, 2 car garage, fenced in backyard and turnaround in the driveway.

Median Rent in Lafayette

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Lafayette is $663, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $792.
Studio
$554
1 Bed
$663
2 Beds
$792
3+ Beds
$1,049
City GuideLafayette
We're glad to hear you’re in the market for some super sweet lodgings. Situated in South-Central Louisiana on both sides of the Vermilion River, Lafayette is a popular living locale. So what are you waiting for? Hop on board with us!

First, though, here are some answers to the always-brilliant questions we know you’re too bashful to ask.

How about entertainment? I’m not going to be sitting around all day doing nothing but eating crab gumbo and listening to fiddle music, am I?

Lafayette is a hotspot for live music, festivals, and art exhibitions, which tend to go on year-round as the weather rarely dips below 45 degrees. The downtown area, which is similar in ambiance to New Orleans’ famed French Quarter, is dotted with pubs, clubs, and live music venues, while the McKinley Street Strip offers a watering hole for every taste. For those who need a drink but have places to go and people to see, drive-thru daiquiri stores allow commuters to pull up to a window and order rum-laced libations from the comfort of their own cars (Word to the wise: Open containers are illegal in Lafayette, so don’t remove the piece of tape that covers the lid until you reach your destination).

If you prefer your fun under the sun, Lafayette offers a ton of outdoor activities, from hiking and biking trails to a variety of gardens, parks, guided bayou boat rides, and golf courses. Lafayette is well known for its alligator population, so please, don’t slurp down a few too many drive-thru daiquiris and dare yourself to go wrestle a gator in Cypress Lake. You will lose.

Can I take public transportation?

Most people prefer old-fashioned gas-guzzlers for transportation here, but the city bus is a reasonable option and makes frequent stops around town. Traffic is rarely backed up and even in the downtown area, plenty of parking can be found.

Any advice for future renters?

Nope. None at all.

Seriously? You’ve got nothing for us?

Fine. As the old saying goes, “Ask once and we’ll tell you no. Ask twice and you shall receive” (Psych. Made that up.)

The first thing you should know about leasing in Lafayette is that, fortunately, the average rental price is lingering around $700, and even 2BR units are available for under a grand. In other parts of town, including popular residential areas like River Ranch, Broadmoor, and downtown, it’s unlikely you’ll ever come across a waiting list.

Also, be prepared to fork over the necessary documents along with your leasing application, including names and numbers of previous landlords, references, banking info, and proof of employment. Some Lafayette landlords cover certain utilities while others don’t so be sure to factor these costs into your budget.

Finally, apartment rates in Lafayette aren’t always set in stone, so read your contract carefully and bring those infamously shrewd negotiating skills of yours to the table-many property managers are willing to bargain.

Any particular part of town you’d recommend?

Where you decide to live in Lafayette depends on your personal tastes. Downtown Lafayette and the areas immediately around it offer a mixture of historic, renovated, and brand spanking new apartments, lofts, and condos while landing leasers in close proximity to the Mall of Acadia, numerous nighttime hotspots, and a variety of shops, eateries, and small businesses. The areas surrounding the Strip offer some of Lafayette’s most budget friendly apartments (often less than $600). River Ranch is the city’s most modern ‘hood and is a popular locale.

Plenty of other neighborhoods have their own perks, quirks, and drawbacks, so be sure to visit a prospective area in person (on multiple occasions) before committing to anything.

One last question: Why do people keep asking me what “parish” I’m from?

One last answer: Louisianans use the word “parish” in place of “county.” So those who are asking you this question are actually inquiring if you come from Lafayette, Vermilion, Iberia, Acadia, Evangeline, Saint Landry, Saint Mary, or Saint Martin.

And now, wise guys and gals, you’re all set. So best of luck on your hunt, welcome to Lafayette, and remember to leave the alligator wrestling to the professionals!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Lafayette?
In Lafayette, the median rent is $554 for a studio, $663 for a 1-bedroom, $792 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,049 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lafayette, check out our monthly Lafayette Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Lafayette?
Some of the colleges located in the Lafayette area include University of Louisiana at Lafayette. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Lafayette?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lafayette from include New Iberia, Broussard, Addis, Jeanerette, and Abbeville.

