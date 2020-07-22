All apartments in Lafayette
Diamond Lakes Apartment Homes
Diamond Lakes Apartment Homes

2700 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy · (337) 381-0408
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2700 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA 70506

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 221 · Avail. Sep 12

$630

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 167 · Avail. Aug 28

$705

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 226 · Avail. Aug 19

$705

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 082 · Avail. Sep 16

$740

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 125 · Avail. Sep 6

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 087 · Avail. Aug 6

$780

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Diamond Lakes Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
business center
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cc payments
e-payments
tennis court
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
package receiving
Diamond Lakes Apartment Homes offers a tranquil park-like setting nestled between beautiful, majestic oak trees and meandering walking paths along peaceful, serene lakes. The property features two refreshing swimming pools, tennis and sport courts, business center, 24-hour fitness center and clothes care center. To meet your every need, we also offer covered parking, storage facilities and washer and dryer rental. Your new home is located in the central part of Lafayette with easy access to major thoroughfares and interstates and within minutes of the Mall of Acadiana and a wide variety of dining delights.
Modern day living never felt so good. Wouldn't it be great if you could enjoy the peace and quiet of the country, but had the conveniences of living in the middle of town? At DIAMOND LAKES, we are conveniently located close to everything, yet offer the tranquility and beauty of water right outside your door. Don't worry about the hassle of mowing, just relax and enjoy the beautiful l

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open lot: included in lease, Carport: $20/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $25-40/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Diamond Lakes Apartment Homes have any available units?
Diamond Lakes Apartment Homes has 15 units available starting at $630 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Diamond Lakes Apartment Homes have?
Some of Diamond Lakes Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Diamond Lakes Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Diamond Lakes Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Diamond Lakes Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Diamond Lakes Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Diamond Lakes Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Diamond Lakes Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Diamond Lakes Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Diamond Lakes Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Diamond Lakes Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Diamond Lakes Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Diamond Lakes Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, Diamond Lakes Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does Diamond Lakes Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Diamond Lakes Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Diamond Lakes Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Diamond Lakes Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
