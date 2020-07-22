Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace furnished in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible basketball court business center 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool cc payments e-payments tennis court dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport hot tub internet access internet cafe package receiving

Diamond Lakes Apartment Homes offers a tranquil park-like setting nestled between beautiful, majestic oak trees and meandering walking paths along peaceful, serene lakes. The property features two refreshing swimming pools, tennis and sport courts, business center, 24-hour fitness center and clothes care center. To meet your every need, we also offer covered parking, storage facilities and washer and dryer rental. Your new home is located in the central part of Lafayette with easy access to major thoroughfares and interstates and within minutes of the Mall of Acadiana and a wide variety of dining delights.

Modern day living never felt so good. Wouldn't it be great if you could enjoy the peace and quiet of the country, but had the conveniences of living in the middle of town? At DIAMOND LAKES, we are conveniently located close to everything, yet offer the tranquility and beauty of water right outside your door. Don't worry about the hassle of mowing, just relax and enjoy the beautiful l