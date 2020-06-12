/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
26 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Lafayette, LA
Contact for Availability
Chateau des Lions
6000 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1157 sqft
Turning everyday living into a luxury experience, Chateau des Lions Apartment Homes is an excellent choice. With spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedrooms, there is a home perfectly suited for everyone looking for convenient living.
Contact for Availability
Audubon Lake
1019 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$980
996 sqft
If you’ve been dreaming of a relaxing break from life’s hustle and bustle, Audubon Lake is the place for you. With scenic water views & lush landscaping you can enjoy from your private patio or balcony, Audubon Lake is the perfect place to unwind.
15 Units Available
Ansley Walk
1200 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1127 sqft
Ansley Walk, located in beautiful Lafayette, provides a wonderful escape from the ordinary where you can experience extraordinary style and convenience.
5 Units Available
Highlands of Grand Pointe
3601 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
1504 sqft
Close to fine dining, theaters, and shopping. Units feature carpet, dishwasher, extra storage, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, parking, and pool.
27 Units Available
French Colony
315 Amesbury Dr, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$775
968 sqft
Live every day in LA southern charm at French Colony Apartments. Ideally situated just five miles from downtown Lafayette, our apartment community offers the best of both suburban and city living.
6 Units Available
Willow Gardens Apartments
101 Glouchester Rd, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$765
1029 sqft
Comfortable, versatile living spaces in Lafayette, a short walk from Thomas Park. Apartments have ceiling fans, ovens and air conditioning. Internet access, media room and 24-hour maintenance. Close to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
6 Units Available
Bayou Oaks
330 Feu Follet Rd, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$723
924 sqft
It All Starts Here LOCATION, COMMUNITY, QUALITY LIVING. We strive to create a comfortable living community that tenants are proud to call home. We see our community as one big family that values each and every person.
25 Units Available
Plantation Crossing
215 Republic Ave, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1078 sqft
At Plantation Crossing, we have the perfect combination of convenient in-home features and relaxing community amenities.
19 Units Available
Robley Place Apartments
1100 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1129 sqft
Youve discovered a luxurious rental community with a lifestyle unlike anywhere else in Lafayette.
Contact for Availability
Chateau Mirage
1630 Rue du Belier, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1223 sqft
Chateau Mirage is Lafayette's newest luxury apartment homes featuring attached, enclosed garages with storage closets. Our upscale amenities and distinctive floor plans are unlike any in this area.
Contact for Availability
Peppertree Apartments
1000 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$867
972 sqft
Our beautifully designed apartment homes offer spacious closets, fireplaces, full size washer and dryers included and much more. We offer residents a lifestyle choice with many amenities. Call us to schedule a tour today.
1 Unit Available
208 Ella St
208 Ella Street, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
Home Near UL campus! - 2 bed 2 baths contemporary home near UL! (RLNE5527407)
1 Unit Available
1201 S College Rd #5
1201 South College Road, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
2005 sqft
Upscale 2 Bed 2 Bath Townhome - Upscale two bed two bath townhome near Girard Park and University. Luxury style living in the center of Lafayette. Private 2 car garage and laundry units inside the home. Call or text 337.772.
1 Unit Available
206 Caudill
206 Caudill Dr, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! - Gorgeous 2BR/2.
1 Unit Available
100 Molasses
100 Molasses Row, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Lawn care and pest control provided; all appliances provided.
1 Unit Available
610 Pillette Road
610 Pillette Road, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$650
925 sqft
Large Condo with living room, dining room, kitchen, open. All appliances included ( stove , Refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal) Split floor plan with each bedroom having bath and walk in closet. Washer / dryer hook-ups. Ample parking.
1 Unit Available
209 Highland Park Lane
209 Highland Park Ln, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1340 sqft
Traditional community, contemporary living!! Here at Enclave, our contemporary homes offer a unique style and concept that can be found no where's else in Lafayette.
1 Unit Available
203 Plateau Road
203 Plateau Road, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
This brand new 2 bedroom 1 bath townhome will be move-in ready before summer. The developer designed this with first time home buyers in mind.
1 Unit Available
701 S College Road
701 South College Road, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL: The Owner will charge only $500 for the first month to help you with moving expenses!! Conveniently located on South College, this condo is on the quiet, backside of the building.
1 Unit Available
1007 Camellia Boulevard
1007 Camellia Boulevard, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1304 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1007 Camellia Boulevard in Lafayette. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Lafayette
1 Unit Available
212 D Yvonne St
212 Yvonne St, Broussard, LA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
Available 07/06/20 Condo - Property Id: 291094 Currently remodeling with new carpet, counter tops, light fixtures, wallpaper, shelving, bathroom fixtures, windows & paint.
1 Unit Available
110 Meudon St
110 Meudon Street, Lafayette County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$700
980 sqft
Apply at https://www.avail.co/companies/jrproperties Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Duson. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. No Utilities included.
1 Unit Available
107 Limoges Street - D
107 Limoges Street, Lafayette County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$500
990 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 107 Limoges Street - D in Lafayette County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
204 Marigny Circle - B
204 Marigny Circle, Lafayette County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$500
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 204 Marigny Circle - B in Lafayette County. View photos, descriptions and more!
