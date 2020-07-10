/
luxury apartments
54 Luxury Apartments for rent in Lafayette, LA
10 Units Available
Ansley Walk
1200 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$900
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1342 sqft
Ansley Walk, located in beautiful Lafayette, provides a wonderful escape from the ordinary where you can experience extraordinary style and convenience.
5 Units Available
Highlands of Grand Pointe
3601 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
966 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1504 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,257
1816 sqft
Close to fine dining, theaters, and shopping. Units feature carpet, dishwasher, extra storage, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, parking, and pool.
21 Units Available
Plantation Crossing
215 Republic Ave, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$855
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1337 sqft
At Plantation Crossing, we have the perfect combination of convenient in-home features and relaxing community amenities.
12 Units Available
Robley Place Apartments
1100 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$999
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1348 sqft
Youve discovered a luxurious rental community with a lifestyle unlike anywhere else in Lafayette.
Contact for Availability
Chateau des Lions
6000 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$960
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1386 sqft
Turning everyday living into a luxury experience, Chateau des Lions Apartment Homes is an excellent choice. With spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedrooms, there is a home perfectly suited for everyone looking for convenient living.
Contact for Availability
Audubon Lake
1019 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$840
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$981
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,232
1206 sqft
If you’ve been dreaming of a relaxing break from life’s hustle and bustle, Audubon Lake is the place for you. With scenic water views & lush landscaping you can enjoy from your private patio or balcony, Audubon Lake is the perfect place to unwind.
Contact for Availability
Chateau Mirage
1630 Rue du Belier, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$949
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,486
1354 sqft
Chateau Mirage is Lafayette's newest luxury apartment homes featuring attached, enclosed garages with storage closets. Our upscale amenities and distinctive floor plans are unlike any in this area.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Lafayette
1305 Lafayette Street
1305 Lafayette Street, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
1305 Lafayette Street Available 08/01/20 2 bed, 1 bath home Downtown Lafayette! - Available for move in August 1, 2020! This cute cottage style home is located Downtown Lafayette, and comes fully furnished! This home offers 2 bedrooms and 1
1 Unit Available
Magnolia Park
114 Kim Drive
114 Kim Drive, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
Available 08/10/20 Updated, great location! - Property Id: 306182 Very desirable neighborhood and location-minutes to hospitals, ULL and River Ranch; walk to Red Lerille's, LaFonda's and other restaurants. Central air/heat. Enclosed garage.
1 Unit Available
107 Walter Dr
107 Walter Drive, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available 08/01/20 3br/2 bth - Property Id: 314868 Need to see in person to appreciate the beauty in this home. House is brand new inside . new cabinets with granite, all appliances, hardwood floors, new a/c.
1 Unit Available
416 Harding Street
416 Harding Street, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1537 sqft
3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome Next to UL - Walk to UL! Graduate level or upper level undergraduate students only. Washer and dryer not included. Unit has a 2 car garage not in pictures. All bedrooms are upstairs. Half bath downstairs.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Lafayette
403 S Buchanan Street
403 South Buchanan Street, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
976 sqft
Introducing the Buchanan Lofts! - This retro-chic living space was built in a refurbished downtown warehouse, featuring loft-style condominiums! This urban style unit has a unique floor plan and style - and comes FULLY FURNISHED! This is a
1 Unit Available
108 Emerald Sands Lane
108 Emerald Sands Lane, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1643 sqft
108 Emerald Sands Lane Available 08/01/20 Three bedroom house in Lafayette - Three bedroom, two fullbath house , garage ,wood floors , fire place ,and granite counter tops, in Harbor Lights Dr. (RLNE4959033)
1 Unit Available
116 Comfort Lane
116 Comfort Lane, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
3 bedroom 2 bath - Nice home with large yard near I-49 and I-10 with carport (RLNE4249082)
1 Unit Available
113 Montgomery Drive
113 Montgomery Drive, Lafayette, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1964 sqft
4 Bed 3 Bath Home Centrally Located in Lafayette - Pets: Yes with $300 non refundable pet deposit and $15 pet rent per pet per month (Max 2 pets with restrictions) Students: Yes Deposit: 1 month rent Appliances: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, w/d
1 Unit Available
112 Hillside Drive #44
112 Hillside Drive, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1261 sqft
Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom - Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom , Near UL At Three fountains condos No Pets Allowed (RLNE5734974)
1 Unit Available
440 Bellevue Street
440 Bellevue Street, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
975 sqft
440 Bellevue Street Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom 1 bath - Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath home with fenced in backyard, covered carport near UL Campus. Must see to appreciate (RLNE4448075)
1 Unit Available
208 Ella St
208 Ella Street, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
Home Near UL campus! - 2 bed 2 baths contemporary home near UL! (RLNE5527407)
1 Unit Available
117 Horseshoe Dr #20
117 Horseshoe Drive, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1389 sqft
3 Bedroom Town Home Central Lafayette off of South College - 3 Bedroom Town Home Central Lafayette off of South College. It comes with all the appliances including the washer and dryer. Comes with Covered dedicated parking for 2 vehicles.
1 Unit Available
110 Acadian Drive
110 Acadian Drive, Lafayette, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1825 sqft
Spacious home in great location off South College. This 4 bedroom 2 full bath available now for move in. Newer water heater, roof and updated inside.
1 Unit Available
144 Rue Chavaniac
144 Rue Chavaniac, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2400 sqft
Beautiful Rental near Ambassador - 2400 SqFt - 3 Bed 2 Bath Home with 2 car Garage and Guest house/Craft Room Call 337.772.8005 for Showings (RLNE4710109)
1 Unit Available
903 Robley Dr
903 Robley Drive, Lafayette, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2100 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom brick home in Lafayette - At 2100 square feet this home features a split floor plan, 2 car garage, fenced in backyard and turnaround in the driveway.
1 Unit Available
304 Winnipeg Avenue
304 Winnipeg Avenue, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Fantastic carpet free home for rent. Only twelve miles from I-10 and a few miles from Acadiana Park Nature Station and Lafayette Science Museum.
1 Unit Available
183 Steiner Rd
183 Steiner Road, Lafayette, LA
Studio
$1,295
1300 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great townhouse for rent near River Ranch. 2 Bedroom / 2 bathroom Townhouse that has been updated. Freshly painted and in excellent condition. This townhouse has a community pool and is only a few blocks from City Club at River Ranch.
