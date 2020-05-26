Arlington Townhomes and Cottages

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher in unit laundry microwave air conditioning furnished patio / balcony ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym game room pool bbq/grill internet access volleyball court yoga cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly business center coffee bar conference room dog park sauna

Meet Arlington Cottages and Townhomes - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom - Arlington Cottages & Townhomes is Baton Rouge's newest luxury off-campus apartment community located near Louisiana State University. Featuring three, four, and five-bedroom cottages and townhomes for rent near LSU, Arlington has everything you need for an epic college experience! Our pet-friendly apartments feature free cable and wi-fi, dishwasher and microwave, washer and dryer, and private bathrooms for all bedrooms. Plus, our reliable shuttle service to campus gets you where you need to be. Arlington residents come home to awesome community amenities like our resort-style pool, outdoor cabanas, sand volleyball court, pool house game room, 24/7 clubhouse and study hall, state-of-the-art fitness center with yoga and cardio rooms, pet washing station, fire pit, BBQ grills, and so much more! Come check out what Arlington Cottages & Townhomes is all about - Apply Today!