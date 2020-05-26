All apartments in Baton Rouge
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:34 AM

Arlington Townhomes and Cottages

550 Ben Hur Rd · (225) 230-1249
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Fall 2020 classes are aiming to open! Over 90% leased, limited space available! Sign online today and receive waived fees - SAVE $125!*
Location

550 Ben Hur Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70820
South Campus

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 54 · Avail. now

$2,010

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1346 sqft

Unit 45 · Avail. now

$2,070

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1346 sqft

4 Bedrooms

Unit 360 · Avail. now

$2,080

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1680 sqft

Unit 28 · Avail. now

$2,180

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1544 sqft

5 Bedrooms

Unit 130 · Avail. now

$3,050

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 1832 sqft

Unit 115 · Avail. now

$3,225

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 1832 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arlington Townhomes and Cottages.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
game room
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
volleyball court
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
business center
coffee bar
conference room
dog park
sauna
Meet Arlington Cottages and Townhomes - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom - Arlington Cottages & Townhomes is Baton Rouge's newest luxury off-campus apartment community located near Louisiana State University. Featuring three, four, and five-bedroom cottages and townhomes for rent near LSU, Arlington has everything you need for an epic college experience! Our pet-friendly apartments feature free cable and wi-fi, dishwasher and microwave, washer and dryer, and private bathrooms for all bedrooms. Plus, our reliable shuttle service to campus gets you where you need to be. Arlington residents come home to awesome community amenities like our resort-style pool, outdoor cabanas, sand volleyball court, pool house game room, 24/7 clubhouse and study hall, state-of-the-art fitness center with yoga and cardio rooms, pet washing station, fire pit, BBQ grills, and so much more! Come check out what Arlington Cottages & Townhomes is all about - Apply Today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2, 3, 6, 7, 9, 12, 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee: $100 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: 40 lb Weight Limit per pet
Parking Details: Surface lot. Permit and Surface Parking Lot. Please call for parking information.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arlington Townhomes and Cottages have any available units?
Arlington Townhomes and Cottages has 6 units available starting at $2,010 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does Arlington Townhomes and Cottages have?
Some of Arlington Townhomes and Cottages's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arlington Townhomes and Cottages currently offering any rent specials?
Arlington Townhomes and Cottages is offering the following rent specials: Fall 2020 classes are aiming to open! Over 90% leased, limited space available! Sign online today and receive waived fees - SAVE $125!*
Is Arlington Townhomes and Cottages pet-friendly?
Yes, Arlington Townhomes and Cottages is pet friendly.
Does Arlington Townhomes and Cottages offer parking?
Yes, Arlington Townhomes and Cottages offers parking.
Does Arlington Townhomes and Cottages have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arlington Townhomes and Cottages offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arlington Townhomes and Cottages have a pool?
Yes, Arlington Townhomes and Cottages has a pool.
Does Arlington Townhomes and Cottages have accessible units?
No, Arlington Townhomes and Cottages does not have accessible units.
Does Arlington Townhomes and Cottages have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arlington Townhomes and Cottages has units with dishwashers.
