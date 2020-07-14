Parc at Mid City.

Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.

Application fees are $75 for the first applicant and $35 for each additional applicant.

Application Fee: Application fees are $75 for the first applicant and $35 for each additional applicant.

Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish

deposit:

fee: $300 for the first pet, and an additional fee of $150 for the second pet, if applicable.

limit: 2

rent: $10 pet rent for one pet, $15 pet rent for two pets.