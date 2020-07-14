All apartments in Baton Rouge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

Parc at Mid City

1100 S Foster Dr · (225) 263-4940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Summertime Move-In Savings --- Lease an apartment and move-in by 7/31 to receive Free Rent & Half Off Deposit -- *Restrictions Apply*
Location

1100 S Foster Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70806
Old Goodwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 month AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 34 · Avail. now

$970

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parc at Mid City.

Amenities

w/d hookup
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
courtyard
guest parking
new construction
online portal
package receiving
putting green

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: Application fees are $75 for the first applicant and $35 for each additional applicant.
Deposit: $300 (1 bedroom), $400 (2 bedroom), $500 (3 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $300 for the first pet, and an additional fee of $150 for the second pet, if applicable.
limit: 2
rent: $10 pet rent for one pet, $15 pet rent for two pets.
restrictions: No larger than 14” high and weighing no more than 25lbs. fully grown. No aggressive breeds.
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Parc at Mid City have any available units?
Parc at Mid City has a unit available for $970 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does Parc at Mid City have?
Some of Parc at Mid City's amenities include w/d hookup, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parc at Mid City currently offering any rent specials?
Parc at Mid City is offering the following rent specials: Summertime Move-In Savings --- Lease an apartment and move-in by 7/31 to receive Free Rent & Half Off Deposit -- *Restrictions Apply*
Is Parc at Mid City pet-friendly?
Yes, Parc at Mid City is pet friendly.
Does Parc at Mid City offer parking?
Yes, Parc at Mid City offers parking.
Does Parc at Mid City have units with washers and dryers?
No, Parc at Mid City does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Parc at Mid City have a pool?
Yes, Parc at Mid City has a pool.
Does Parc at Mid City have accessible units?
No, Parc at Mid City does not have accessible units.
Does Parc at Mid City have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parc at Mid City has units with dishwashers.

