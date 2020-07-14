Parc at Mid City.

Lease Length: 3-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: Application fees are $75 for the first applicant and $35 for each additional applicant.
Deposit: $300 (1 bedroom), $400 (2 bedroom), $500 (3 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $300 for the first pet, and an additional fee of $150 for the second pet, if applicable.
limit: 2
rent: $10 pet rent for one pet, $15 pet rent for two pets.
restrictions: No larger than 14” high and weighing no more than 25lbs. fully grown. No aggressive breeds.
Parking Details: Open lot.