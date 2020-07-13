All apartments in Baton Rouge
The Terraces at Perkins Rowe
The Terraces at Perkins Rowe

10202 Perkins Rd · (225) 320-2623
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10202 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70810
Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2007 · Avail. now

$1,411

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 826 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit F-308 · Avail. now

$1,834

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1330 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Terraces at Perkins Rowe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bike storage
carport
guest parking
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Picture yourself living at the Terraces at Perkins Rowe in beautiful Baton Rouge, LA. The sun rises as you drink your morning cup of java out on the terrace. We feature mazes of perfectly groomed hedges, large rose bushes, and cascading sculpted water fountains.\nWe have everything ranging from studios to four bedrooms. The Terraces at Perkins Rowe is Baton Rouges exclusive luxury community. Living at Perkins Rowe will open up to a new and invigorating lifestyle that conveniently blends shopping, entertainment, and residential living at its best. You will enjoy opening your front door to more than 60 boutiques, restaurants, and cafes. This includes Barnes and Noble, Fresh Market Gourmet Grocery, LA Fitness, Starbucks, a 16-screen Cinemark Theatre, and more. Located 10 minutes from LSU & Downtown Baton Rouge, we have the best that Baton Rouge has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $60
Deposit: $400 (Studio), $500 (1bedroom), $600 (2 bedroom), $700 (3 bedroom), $800 (4 bedroom
Move-in Fees: Pre-Installed Wifi with 1st month free from Cox.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $15
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Terraces at Perkins Rowe have any available units?
The Terraces at Perkins Rowe has 2 units available starting at $1,411 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
What amenities does The Terraces at Perkins Rowe have?
Some of The Terraces at Perkins Rowe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Terraces at Perkins Rowe currently offering any rent specials?
The Terraces at Perkins Rowe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Terraces at Perkins Rowe pet-friendly?
Yes, The Terraces at Perkins Rowe is pet friendly.
Does The Terraces at Perkins Rowe offer parking?
Yes, The Terraces at Perkins Rowe offers parking.
Does The Terraces at Perkins Rowe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Terraces at Perkins Rowe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Terraces at Perkins Rowe have a pool?
No, The Terraces at Perkins Rowe does not have a pool.
Does The Terraces at Perkins Rowe have accessible units?
Yes, The Terraces at Perkins Rowe has accessible units.
Does The Terraces at Perkins Rowe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Terraces at Perkins Rowe has units with dishwashers.
