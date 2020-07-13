Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym parking bbq/grill garage internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bike storage carport guest parking lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Picture yourself living at the Terraces at Perkins Rowe in beautiful Baton Rouge, LA. The sun rises as you drink your morning cup of java out on the terrace. We feature mazes of perfectly groomed hedges, large rose bushes, and cascading sculpted water fountains.

We have everything ranging from studios to four bedrooms. The Terraces at Perkins Rowe is Baton Rouges exclusive luxury community. Living at Perkins Rowe will open up to a new and invigorating lifestyle that conveniently blends shopping, entertainment, and residential living at its best. You will enjoy opening your front door to more than 60 boutiques, restaurants, and cafes. This includes Barnes and Noble, Fresh Market Gourmet Grocery, LA Fitness, Starbucks, a 16-screen Cinemark Theatre, and more. Located 10 minutes from LSU & Downtown Baton Rouge, we have the best that Baton Rouge has to offer.