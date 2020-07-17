All apartments in Baton Rouge
Find more places like 814 S. 16th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baton Rouge, LA
/
814 S. 16th Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:30 PM

814 S. 16th Street

814 South 16th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baton Rouge
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

814 South 16th Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Downtown East

Amenities

recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Freshly updated 2-bed, 1-bath Mid City cottage with new kitchen cabinets & counters, new water heater, & new bathroom! This home sits in the middle of Mid City and is conveniently located near Government St, Park Blvd, LSU, and downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 S. 16th Street have any available units?
814 S. 16th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baton Rouge, LA.
How much is rent in Baton Rouge, LA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baton Rouge Rent Report.
Is 814 S. 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
814 S. 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 S. 16th Street pet-friendly?
No, 814 S. 16th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baton Rouge.
Does 814 S. 16th Street offer parking?
No, 814 S. 16th Street does not offer parking.
Does 814 S. 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 S. 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 S. 16th Street have a pool?
No, 814 S. 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 814 S. 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 814 S. 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 814 S. 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 S. 16th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 814 S. 16th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 814 S. 16th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bristol Place
5960 Siegen Ln
Baton Rouge, LA 70809
The Patrician
5000 Claycut Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
Latitude 30
4444 Tigerland Avenue
Baton Rouge, LA 70820
Lake Towers
999 N 9th St
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Indigo Park
11959 Nicholson Dr
Baton Rouge, LA 70810
Ingleside Gardens
330 Ingleside Drive
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
Jefferson Arms
10390 Jefferson Hwy
Baton Rouge, LA 70809
Tapestry Long Farm
16333 Columns Way
Baton Rouge, LA 70817

Similar Pages

Baton Rouge 1 BedroomsBaton Rouge 2 Bedrooms
Baton Rouge Apartments with ParkingBaton Rouge Dog Friendly Apartments
Baton Rouge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denham Springs, LAGonzales, LABayou Cane, LANew Iberia, LA
Zachary, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LABroussard, LA
Inniswold, LAWalker, LAAddis, LAGardere, LA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South CampusJones CreekBocage Citi Place Concord Estates
Jefferson DrusillaSouth BurbankMid City
Sherwood ForestDowntown

Apartments Near Colleges

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady UniversityBaton Rouge Community College
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
Nicholls State University