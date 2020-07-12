/
/
/
old south baton rouge
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:05 AM
190 Apartments for rent in Old South Baton Rouge, Baton Rouge, LA
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 11 at 10:33pm
116 Units Available
The Bradshaw
3000 July St, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$825
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
823 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1043 sqft
Within walking distance to Louisiana State University. Also close to Varsity Theater, Tiger Stadium and City Park. Apartments with built-in microwaves, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy amenities like grab-and-go breakfasts and snacks.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 11:17am
1 Unit Available
2540 VERMONT ST
2540 Vermont Street, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1729 sqft
Spacious 3 (large) bedrooms, 2 bath, Huge Kitchen/Dining Combo, Inside Laundry, Corner Lot, Comes with Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer, Near LSU! Call Today To Schedule a Showing!
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 11:48am
1 Unit Available
2783 Iowa Street - 6
2783 Iowa Street, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$525
700 sqft
WALK TO LSU- LARGE 1 bedroom/1 bath **Anyone living in the home MUST fill out an application to set up a showing.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 11:48am
1 Unit Available
2828 Alaska Street - 109
2828 Alaska Street, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$725
801 sqft
2nd Floor Close to LSU and downtown Baton Rouge. Between Highland Road and Nicholson Drive.
1 of 8
Last updated January 24 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
1465 W. Chimes St.
1465 West Chimes Street, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1345 sqft
3BR/2BATH very close to LSU! $975/mo. - Walking distance to LSU! Large fully fenced backyard. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. No carpet! Large dogs acceptable. Improvements recently done: Entire house painted. Exterior painted and new shutters.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 11:48am
1 Unit Available
2640 Alaska Street - B
2640 Alaska Street, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$675
740 sqft
1st Floor Close to LSU and downtown Baton Rouge. Between Highland Road and Nicholson Drive.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 11:48am
1 Unit Available
2720 Alaska Street - 48
2720 Alaska Street, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$600
640 sqft
2nd Floor Close to LSU and downtown Baton Rouge. Between Highland Road and Nicholson Drive.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 11:48am
1 Unit Available
2750 Alaska St. - 6
2750 Alaska Street, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$800
670 sqft
1/2 block off Highland Rd., 10 minutes from LSU. You can walk to Grocery, Restaurants, and Banks. Bus on Highland Rd. Off Street Parking. In Kenilworth Subdivision.
Results within 1 mile of Old South Baton Rouge
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm
$
5 Units Available
Lake Towers
999 N 9th St, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$800
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1050 sqft
Walk to Arsenal Park and enjoy views of Capitol Lake. Downtown community featuring units with open floor plans, wood tone flooring, contemporary lighting fixtures and expansive windows.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
11 Units Available
The Heron Downtown
625 Convention St, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,319
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1046 sqft
In downtown Baton Rouge, a new, amenity-rich collection of homes is rising. The Heron Downtown brings a new livability to the citys energetic and lively center.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
5 Units Available
The Commerce Building
333 Laurel St, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1232 sqft
Welcome to The Commerce Building. Ninety-Three riverfront residences in the heart of Downtown Baton Rouge. Be among the first to reside in these breath-taking apartments with views of the of the mighty Mississippi River, St.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
731 South 10th Street
731 South 10th Street, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1275 sqft
Great Deal! Vintage, fully furnished, 1275 square foot, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home near downtown Baton Rouge and Mid City. Unfurnished option for a monthly rent of $1200 !! This home features an open floor plan living/dining room.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1463 Kenmore
1463 Kenmore Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1600 sqft
Spacious ranch style home - Spacious home off Broussard. Large living room with lots of windows, wood floors and fireplace. Sunroom in back of house overlooking patio and fenced yard.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1817 Olive
1817 Olive Street, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1612 sqft
Charming Garden District Cottage - Charming Garden District home with great curb appeal. Inviting front porch surrounded by beautiful landscaping, wrought iron fencing and huge magnolia tree.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3390 Nicholson Dr. Unit C305
3390 Nicholson Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1322 sqft
Victory Commons - 2BR condo in upscale, gated community outside the LSU gates and 5 minute walk to Tiger Stadium. Two bedroom split floorplan that is great for privacy.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
875 Aster St
875 Aster Street, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1430 sqft
Great home in the heart of Baton Rouge. Spacious floorplan perfect for any renter. Lawncare is included in rent.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 11:48am
1 Unit Available
310 Convention Street - 1, 2-B
310 Convention St, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
640 sqft
Gorgeous Apartment at The Grand Lady downtown 310 Convention Street. Wall of Windows, Hardwood Floors, 12 foot ceilings, Stainless Appliances, Washer/Dryer, private parking included. Front Porch access.
1 of 22
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1818 Cherokee St.
1818 Cherokee Street, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2000 sqft
Large Garden District Home for Rent - 3BR, 2 full Baths, Single family home, 2,000 Sqft, w/separate living and dining areas Large Kitchen, SS appliances Separate Utility Room Large Master Bath with separate tub and shower also includes walk in
1 of 12
Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
943 Rittner Dr.
943 Rittiner Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom Downstairs condo in the Garden District Available NOW - Directions: S. EUGENE TO MYRTLE, RIGHT ON RITTINER Subdivision: RITTINER TERRACE 2 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM 1,000 SQ. FT. RENT: 800.00 DEPOSIT: 800.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 11:16am
1 Unit Available
720 Park Blvd
720 Park Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely rental in the Garden District. The entire interior and exterior of apartment has been recently painted. You will love the original hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
824 N. 8th St Apt B
824 North 8th Street, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$700
500 sqft
824 N. 8th St Apt B Available 08/03/20 One Bedroom Apartment in Spanish Town - This one bedroom apartment is move-in ready! Live in Spanishtown and walk/bike to downtown! Water and Electricity is included! Schedule a showing today! (RLNE3350241)
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 11:48am
1 Unit Available
814 S. 16th Street
814 South 16th Street, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Freshly updated 2-bed, 1-bath Mid City cottage with new kitchen cabinets & counters, new water heater, & new bathroom! This home sits in the middle of Mid City and is conveniently located near Government St, Park Blvd, LSU, and downtown.
Results within 5 miles of Old South Baton Rouge
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
5 Units Available
The Patrician
5000 Claycut Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1850 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Patrician in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
39 Units Available
Provincial and The Crillon Apartments
1201 N Foster Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$740
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1873 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at Provincial & The Crillion Apartments. Both of our communities have the ability to provide you with everything you could possibly need.