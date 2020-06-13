/
bayou cane
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM
12 Apartments for rent in Bayou Cane, LA📍
Last updated June 13 at 12:18pm
17 Units Available
Belmere Luxury Apartments
100 Belmere Luxury Ct, Bayou Cane, LA
1 Bedroom
$960
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1303 sqft
Belmere Apartments in Houma, LA, offers upscale modern living with all the classic charm for which Louisiana is known.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Cameron Isles
100 Cameron Isles Ct, Bayou Cane, LA
1 Bedroom
$945
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
Cameron Isles is a brand-new luxury apartment community, located in Houma Louisiana. Our beautiful homes feature 9-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens including custom cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
256 Monarch Drive - B
256 Monarch Drive, Bayou Cane, LA
2 Bedrooms
$700
900 sqft
Apartment in 4-plex with Refrigerator, Stove & Dishwasher Ceramic tile in Kitchen and Bath, Wood laminate floor Laundry Room w/ Washer & Dryer Hookup, Backyard $700 a month / $700 security deposit 1 year lease required 2 bedroom 1 Bath apartment in
Results within 1 mile of Bayou Cane
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West End
1 Unit Available
7477 West Main Street
7477 Main St, Houma, LA
Studio
$600
600 sqft
Great location for a licensed stylist or barber, licensed nail technician looking to branch out on their own. It's a great space for a small starter business. Great space for those who wish to market new hobbies.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southern Estates
1 Unit Available
438 Sugar Land St
438 Sugar Land Street, Gray, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2017 sqft
3/2 house in Southern Estates - Property Id: 284091 3 bedroom 2 bath Traditional-style in high demand Southern Estates Subdivision. Spacious 2 car attached garage, ceramic tile and laminated wood flooring, crown molding, fireplace, etc.
Last updated April 29 at 10:15pm
West End
1 Unit Available
206 Rue De Iberville
206 Rue D 'iberville, Terrebonne County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
$1,195 Monthly with $1,195 Deposit!!!! THIS TWO STORY TOWN HOME IN THE MULBERRY SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFERS MANY UPDATES INCLUDING A NEWER 2019 ROOF AND WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING . IT FEATURES A BEAUTIFUL BRICK FIREPLACE, 1431 LIVING AREA, 2BR & 2.
Results within 5 miles of Bayou Cane
Last updated June 13 at 12:59pm
Acadian
16 Units Available
Acadia Park
1300 Laban Avenue, Houma, LA
1 Bedroom
$740
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$910
1075 sqft
Acadia Park Apartments in Houma, Louisiana offers high-quality, maintenance-free apartment living. We are located within minutes of Chabert Medical Center as well as great shopping, delectable restaurants, and endless entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
106 Gold Dr
106 Gold Dr, Terrebonne County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
BRAND NEW 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex for rent in Houma. Hardwood floors throughout, granite counter-tops, and walk in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
3594 Friendswood Drive - 2
3594 Friendswood Drive, Terrebonne County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bedroom 1.5 bath with Granite Counter Tops in very Clean & up and coming neighborhood less than 3 miles away from Down town, restaurants, and onways. Great Location, must See! Off street parking. Washer & Dryer hook ups included.
Results within 10 miles of Bayou Cane
Last updated June 13 at 12:06pm
13 Units Available
Acadia Villas
624 Percy Brown Road, Thibodaux, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1395 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Acadia Villas in Thibodaux. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
3814 Highway 56
3814 Louisiana Highway 56, Houma, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
BRAND NEW 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex for rent in Houma. H porcelain tile floors throughout, granite counter-tops, and walk in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
123 Jolie Oaks Boulevard
123 Jolie Oaks Boulevard, Schriever, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms conveniently located near NSU campus easy accessible for students. This home also comes equiped with an open floor plan, laundry hookups, and garage.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Bayou Cane rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,070.
Some of the colleges located in the Bayou Cane area include Delgado Community College, Dillard University, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New Orleans, Loyola University New Orleans, and University of Holy Cross. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bayou Cane from include Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Metairie, Houma, and River Ridge.