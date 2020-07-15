/
/
ponchatoula
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:27 PM
27 Apartments for rent in Ponchatoula, LA📍
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
269 S PARK Circle
269 South Park Circle, Ponchatoula, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Ponchatoula! Open floor plan and stained concrete floors thorughout home. The kitchen offers bar seating and lots of cabinets. This home also offers attached carport, shed and privacy fenced back yard.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
480 E PINE Street
480 East Pine Street, Ponchatoula, LA
Studio
$2,000
1300 sqft
Great location!!! Corner lot located on main street to get exposure from traffic.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
157 PARKVIEW Court
157 Park View Ct, Ponchatoula, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1074 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in downtown Ponchatoula! Close to parks, shopping, eateries, and minutes from I-55. House is at the end of a cul de sac street for a quiet neighborhood. Large lot for plenty of outdoor space. Attached carport.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
454 E OAK Street
454 East Oak Street, Ponchatoula, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1028 sqft
Great 2 bedroom, 2 bath cottage in downtown Ponchatoula! Large living room; renovated eat-in kitchen. Range/oven, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator included. Large screened back porch overlooks fenced back yard. Storage shed in back yard.
Results within 1 mile of Ponchatoula
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
39383 S HOOVER Road
39383 South Hoover Road, Tangipahoa County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1314 sqft
3bed/2bath home sitting on large corner lot fenced in with 8ft privacy fence. Beautiful lot includes many large trees. Centrally located in Ponchatoula on the corner of Esterbrook/Hoover.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
15248 CIOLINO Lane
15248 Ciolino Lane, Tangipahoa County, LA
Studio
$1,200
1524 sqft
Many possibilities - Interstate frontage and plenty of land. House can be an office or business. Use the over-sized acres and interstate visibility to sell cars, campers, machinery, lawn equipment, etc... many possibilities.
Results within 5 miles of Ponchatoula
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 06:43 PM
1 Unit Available
Windrush Trace
414 Windrush Dr, Hammond, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$800
1080 sqft
Located just 6 minutes from SLU Campus, Windrush Trace Apartments provides convenient, comfortable, energy efficient, quality rental housing. Windrush Trace Apartment Community comes fully equipped with the features and amenities.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
106 N CARTER Street
106 North Carter Street, Hammond, LA
1 Bedroom
$500
350 sqft
These newly renovated efficiency apartments have it all! Each unit includes microwave, refrigerator, & stove. Laundry room conveniently located on each floor. Walking distance from SLU, shopping, and restaurants.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1130 ROMA Avenue
1130 Roma Ave, Hammond, LA
Studio
$1,375
1375 sqft
High traffic count w/ highway visibility. Located next door to Regions Bank. This suite fits many types of businesses criteria retail, office, finance, insurance or medical layout. Open floor plan w/ kitchenet, & bathroom.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
14529 HONEYSUCKLE Street
14529 Honeysuckle Street, Tangipahoa County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
Great rental conveniently located to SLU and I-55! Garbage and lawn maintenance paid by Lessor. Water and Electric paid by lessee/ tenant. Dogs allowed with some restrictions and a $350 non-refundable pet deposit.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
710 E COLEMAN Avenue
710 E Coleman Ave, Hammond, LA
2 Bedrooms
$750
870 sqft
NEW REMODELED 2 BED / 1 BATH DUPLEX LOCATED IN HAMMOND. BRAND NEW APPLICANCES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, LAMINATE WOOD, NO CARPET.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
611 E ILLINOIS Street
611 E Illinois Ave, Hammond, LA
1 Bedroom
$775
736 sqft
Newly remodeled one bedroom , one bath , and bonus room house. Minutes from downtown Hammond and Southeast University. Dog/Cats 25lbs and under are accepted with an additional $25 per month rent and $300 refundable deposit.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1305 DEREK Drive
1305 Derek Dr, Hammond, LA
Studio
$3,635
2726 sqft
Impressive office property with brick construction, copper awnings, and high ceilings - 2726 SF of general office or medical space available. Plenty of parking and convenient access to I-12 or I-55, just off Morrison.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
710 SW RAILROAD Avenue
710 SW Railroad Ave, Hammond, LA
Studio
$1,950
1720 sqft
Two suites available (H & F) located on the edge of downtown Hammond! For lease $1950/ month. One month's security deposit.
1 of 4
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
1606 Western Avenue
1606 Western Avenue, Hammond, LA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Hammond. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, and updated kitchen. No Utilities included. No voucher accepted. Date Available: August 2nd 2020. $900/month rent.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
206 N Holly St
206 North Holly Street, Hammond, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1000 sqft
Holly st Available 07/20/20 House for rent in downtown Hammond features newly renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, fenced in back yard,new water heater, hard wood floors, washer and dryer, king sized bed in
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
210 S SPRUCE Street
210 South Spruce Street, Hammond, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
3220 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom/3 bath two story home in Downtown Hammond LA.This updated historical home features stunning hardwood floors and clawfoot tub. This beauty will be available for a move in date of July 15th . Call 504-812-8415 for details.
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
112 S HOLLY Street
112 S Holly St, Hammond, LA
Studio
$3,577
4421 sqft
Two ground-floor office/retail suites for lease in downtown Hammond. Excellent location! Suites connect and are 1771 SF and 2650 SF. 112 Holly features reception, 5 offices, 2 baths, conference room and break room.
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
125 E THOMAS Street
125 East Thomas Street, Hammond, LA
Studio
$2,900
2725 sqft
Location, Location, Location!! Best corner in Great Historic downtown Hammond. Fantastic location for lease! So many possibilities. Office, retail, restaurant, bakery, wholesale market!! Come check it out today.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
710 S CHESTNUT Street
710 South Chestnut Street, Hammond, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1362 sqft
Charming remodeled home just minutes from downtown , shopping center , and Southeastern University. This 3 bedroom and 2 bath home has new hardwood floors , no carpet, and a fenced in backyard.
Results within 10 miles of Ponchatoula
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
47439 N OAK Street
47439 North Oak Street, Tangipahoa County, LA
Studio
$8,000
10000 sqft
10,000sf+ available space. Multiple buildings located in Hammond on the Corner of N Oak St/Highway 1064. Former school. Building design is classroom style. Located less than 3 miles from I55.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
28461 Evangeline Lane
28461 Evangeline Ln, Livingston County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1734 sqft
New Construction in Acadian Trace-4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with granite countertops, stainless appliances including fridge and washer/dryer. This home comes with all window furnishings, 2" faux wood blinds.
1 of 4
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
31285 Garner St
31285 Garner Road, Livingston County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1280 sqft
Available August 3, 2020 $925 - Large 3 Bed/ 2.0 Bath located in the rural development area in Springfield LA . 5 minutes from the interstate.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
48169 Thornhill Lane
48169 Thornhill Lane, Natalbany, LA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
JUST 3.7 MILES FROM SOUTHEASTERN. WATER, SEWER, & GARBAGE PAID BY LESSOR. UNITS HAVE WASHER, DRYER, RANGE/OVEN, & REFRIGERATOR.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Ponchatoula area include Delgado Community College, Dillard University, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New Orleans, Loyola University New Orleans, and University of Holy Cross. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ponchatoula from include Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Metairie, Slidell, and Covington.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Baton Rouge, LANew Orleans, LAMetairie, LASlidell, LACovington, LARiver Ridge, LAKenner, LAMandeville, LADenham Springs, LA
Harvey, LAZachary, LAGonzales, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LAElmwood, LAInniswold, LAWalker, LAShenandoah, LA