171 Apartments for rent in Prairieville, LA📍
If you're looking to rent, it wont be impossible. 10 percent of the homes in Prairieville are rentals. In terms of pricing, things are relatively affordable in Prairieville.
If you want to rent in Prairieville, youll probably end up in a house not an apartment. Thats not ideal for everybody, but if youre looking for a lot of space with plenty of lush land, you got it. Small houses rent for a little bit more than townhomes, but neither will break the bank too much on average.
Even in a town as small as Prairieville, separate and distinct neighborhoods do exist.
Hope Villa: On the northwest side of town, Hope Villa benefits from having I-10 running along its western border. Larger rental homes abound here, although smaller ones can be found if you look hard enough.
Claybank: If you crave land, land and more land, then the northeast side of town should be calling your name.
Prairieville proper: The original town border, the oldest homes for rent can be found here. True, not all of them have been updated to keep up with the times but thankfully, for the most part, neither have the rent prices. It runs along Airline Hwy, which will take you into either Baton Rouge or New Orleans.
If you imagine what a place called "Prairieville" might be like, you'll probably be imagining Prairieville, LA. The town is very suburban. People are drawn here for the high quality of living.
It's not hard to go north to Baton Rouge. Make sure you have your own set of wheels if you live here, since public transportation is not really something that Prairieville residents can depend upon. The city is is just a few miles away, and in low traffic, it will only take a short drive to get there.