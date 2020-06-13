AL
/
LA
/
prairieville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

171 Apartments for rent in Prairieville, LA

📍

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
38035 POST OFFICE RD
38035 Post Office Road, Prairieville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1395 sqft
Enjoy Arlington Plantation Condominiums! Just minutes from I-10 and Airline Highway. Bountiful 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Upstairs Unit 22 B, Kitchen features custom oak cabinetry, refrigerator, tile counter tops.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
16522 GALLION DR
16522 Gallion Dr, Prairieville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1461 sqft
Great Location and Great Floor Plan! You'll enjoy the 3BR/2BA home with spacious Living Room with Laminate Wood Flooring, Large Kitchen, granite counter tops, and stainless appliances. The Master Bedroom is spacious with in suite bathroom.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17075 Barque dr
17075 Barque Ave, Prairieville, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2491 sqft
17075 Barque dr Available 06/20/20 - Energy smart home offers 4 bedroom, 2 full baths open floor plan, Special features include: wood floors in living room, 3 cm full slab granite countertops in kitchen and baths, beautiful maple cabinets, ceramic

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
38399 Silverstone Ave.
38399 Silverstone Avenue, Prairieville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1458 sqft
38399 Silverstone Ave. Available 07/02/20 Great Home in Prairieville - Did not flood!!! Very well maintained home in Prairieville. This home is 3 bedrooms, 2 bath with a large outdoor space. Open floor plan with dining room and large living area.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
41145 First Colonial St.
41145 First Colonial Street, Prairieville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1412 sqft
41145 First Colonial St - (RLNE5543187)

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
38044 Natchez Court lot #5
38044 Natchez Ct, Prairieville, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1241 sqft
- Custom home quality and craftsmanship with town home convenience.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
38274 Silverstone
38274 Silverstone Avenue, Prairieville, LA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1649 sqft
- This 3br/2ba home has laminate wood flooring in the foyer, living room, hall and bedrooms. The kitchen has a center island corner sink, brick pavers for the flooring and spacious bkfst area.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
1 Unit Available
16480 Long Lake Dr
16480 Long Lake Drive, Prairieville, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
2520 sqft
***Available June 5th*** This beautiful house has a recently renovated kitchen with a huge eat-in Island. It has a large master suite with a huge Master bathroom and closet.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
38275 Cotton Creek Ave
38275 Cotton Creek Ave, Prairieville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1659 sqft
This is a 3 year old home with slab granite on all counter tops, including the desk in the office! Split floor plan with a walk thru laundry room that opens to the large master closet. The kitchen has a large island with plenty of cabinet storage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
1 Unit Available
38390 Highway 42 Ste A
38390 Louisiana Highway 42, Prairieville, LA
Studio
$3,000
2500 sqft
Commercial office space available in Prairieville located on Hwy 42. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, 2 year lease. Space is 2,500 sq ft.
Results within 1 mile of Prairieville
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
45 Units Available
Silver Oaks
14496 Airline Highway, Gonzales, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,028
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1238 sqft
The new Silver Oaks luxury apartment homes are located in Gonzales, Louisiana nestled in the heart of Ascension Parish. We have access to some of the best schools in the Greater Baton Rouge Area, and are only 20 miles from Downtown Baton Rouge.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
41032 Garden Court
41032 Garden Court, Ascension County, LA
Studio
$1,550
- (RLNE5827453)

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
40513 Cross Ridge Ave
40513 Cross Ridge Avenue, Ascension County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1400 sqft
3 Bedroom/2 Bath single family home for lease in Gonzales, LA - (RLNE4701146)

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
1 Unit Available
18549 Lake Camellia
18549 Lake Camellia Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1750 sqft
Azalea Lakes - Acadian style home located in Azalea Lakes Subdivision. Rear carport with outside storage. New tile and carpet in the bedrooms. Large open den has fireplace. Kitchen has dining/breakfast area.

1 of 12

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
1 Unit Available
17656 Lake Iris
17656 Lake Iris Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1500 sqft
Azalea Lakes - This home is located in Azalea Lakes just off Old Jefferson. It is not on the lake side, but across the street. It has a double carport and a fenced backyard. There is new tile and vinly plank throughout.

1 of 28

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
17338 Wirth Place
17338 Wirth Place Road, Ascension County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2479 sqft
Beautiful Home - Check out a virtual tour here: http://www.transported.
Results within 5 miles of Prairieville
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:09am
9 Units Available
Spring Brook
15580 George Oneal Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$880
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1386 sqft
Five spacious floor plans featuring chef-style kitchens, large garden tubs, full-size washers and dryers, and carpeting. Convenient to I-10 and I-12 for easy access to Downtown Baton Rouge.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
40 Units Available
Tapestry Long Farm
16333 Columns Way, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,173
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1324 sqft
Tapestry Long Farm is the kind of tranquil and relaxing retreat you daydream about. We’ve crafted your new Baton Rouge, luxury apartment home within Long Farm Village, a pedestrian-scaled live, work, play community.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
South Baton Rouge
6 Units Available
Siegen Calais
8363 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
695 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
905 sqft
Siegen Calais unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication in beautiful Baton Rouge, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
55 Units Available
Legacy at 2020
2020 S Veterans Blvd, Gonzales, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1329 sqft
Legacy at 2020 is a brand new landmark of luxury living in the heart of Gonzales that reaches beyond a typical apartment living experience! Our community offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with upgraded interiors that include modern kitchens
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:33am
South Baton Rouge
37 Units Available
Tuscany Villas
10732 S Mall Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$829
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
1223 sqft
Units feature laundry, carpet and recent renovations. Community includes a gym, internet access, parking, a pool and an internet cafe. Located on S. Mall Dr., close to lots of shopping options.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:21am
Jones Creek
23 Units Available
Ivy Park
6444 Jones Creek Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$899
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1416 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge at Ivy Park Apartments.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
18 Units Available
Sawgrass Point
2163 S Veterans Blvd, Gonzales, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1371 sqft
Sawgrass Point is proud to be the premier luxury apartment community in Gonzales, Louisiana. When you reside with us, you get to enjoy the countless upscale amenities that make Sawgrass Point the most sought-after address in Ascension Parish.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
39 Units Available
The Highland Club
17505 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$955
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Highland Club, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Baton Rouge, LA.
City GuidePrairieville"Louisiana in September was like an obscene phone call from nature. The air - moist, sultry, secretive, and far from fresh - felt as if it were being exhaled into one's face. Sometimes it even sounded like heavy breathing." (-- Tom Robbins, "Jitterbug Perfume")
Moving to Prairieville
+

If you're looking to rent, it wont be impossible. 10 percent of the homes in Prairieville are rentals. In terms of pricing, things are relatively affordable in Prairieville.

If you want to rent in Prairieville, youll probably end up in a house not an apartment. Thats not ideal for everybody, but if youre looking for a lot of space with plenty of lush land, you got it. Small houses rent for a little bit more than townhomes, but neither will break the bank too much on average.

Neighborhoods in Prairieville
+

Even in a town as small as Prairieville, separate and distinct neighborhoods do exist.

Hope Villa: On the northwest side of town, Hope Villa benefits from having I-10 running along its western border. Larger rental homes abound here, although smaller ones can be found if you look hard enough.

Claybank: If you crave land, land and more land, then the northeast side of town should be calling your name.

Prairieville proper: The original town border, the oldest homes for rent can be found here. True, not all of them have been updated to keep up with the times but thankfully, for the most part, neither have the rent prices. It runs along Airline Hwy, which will take you into either Baton Rouge or New Orleans.

Live in Prairieville
+

If you imagine what a place called "Prairieville" might be like, you'll probably be imagining Prairieville, LA. The town is very suburban. People are drawn here for the high quality of living.

It's not hard to go north to Baton Rouge. Make sure you have your own set of wheels if you live here, since public transportation is not really something that Prairieville residents can depend upon. The city is is just a few miles away, and in low traffic, it will only take a short drive to get there.

Read More

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Prairieville?
The average rent price for Prairieville rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,830.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Prairieville?
Some of the colleges located in the Prairieville area include Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, Baton Rouge Community College, Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College, and Nicholls State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Prairieville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Prairieville from include Baton Rouge, Metairie, Houma, Kenner, and Denham Springs.

Similar Pages

Prairieville 2 BedroomsPrairieville Apartments with GaragePrairieville Apartments with Washer-DryerPrairieville Dog Friendly ApartmentsPrairieville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baton Rouge, LAMetairie, LAHouma, LAKenner, LADenham Springs, LABayou Cane, LAZachary, LAGonzales, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LAInniswold, LAWalker, LAAddis, LAShenandoah, LAGardere, LAVillage St. George, LAJeanerette, LAOld Jefferson, LAMerrydale, LAOak Hills Place, LACentral, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady UniversityBaton Rouge Community CollegeLouisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical CollegeNicholls State University