171 Apartments for rent in Prairieville, LA

If you're looking to rent, it wont be impossible. 10 percent of the homes in Prairieville are rentals. In terms of pricing, things are relatively affordable in Prairieville.

If you want to rent in Prairieville, youll probably end up in a house not an apartment. Thats not ideal for everybody, but if youre looking for a lot of space with plenty of lush land, you got it. Small houses rent for a little bit more than townhomes, but neither will break the bank too much on average.