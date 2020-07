Indigo Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly 24hr maintenance coffee bar dog park hot tub media room package receiving smoke-free community

YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floorplans on our community website and Facebook page. We encourage you to contact our team with any questions. Located minutes away from Louisiana State University, our Cortland community offers a world of opportunity - near the heart of Baton Rouge. Pond views and designer features like granite countertops will make you proud to call any of our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments home. Convenience to major employers like BASF and BlueCross BlueShield makes your everyday commute a breeze. And when you're considering your weekend plans, you have plenty of options nearby. Treat yourself to some retail therapy at Mall of Louisiana, or spend a fun afternoon at Blue Bayou Water Park. No matter what your day looks like, you'll come home to the hospitality and service of a team dedicated to you.