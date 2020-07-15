/
Nicholls State University
2 Apartments For Rent Near Nicholls State University
Acadia Villas
624 Percy Brown Road, Thibodaux, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1395 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Acadia Villas in Thibodaux. View photos, descriptions and more!
202 Ormonde Drive
202 Ormonde Drive, Thibodaux, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2500 sqft
Newly Renovated 4 bedroom 2.5 bath. Located in the heart of Thibodaux, Walking distance from Nicholls State University. Patio area with oak tress. Washer and Dryer hook- up, gas stove with builted- in oven,and refrigerator.
