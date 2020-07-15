Apartment List
Off-Campus Housing
LA
Nicholls State University
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:20 AM

2 Apartments For Rent Near Nicholls State University

Last updated July 15 at 06:43 AM
Acadia Villas
624 Percy Brown Road, Thibodaux, LA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Acadia Villas in Thibodaux. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
202 Ormonde Drive
202 Ormonde Drive, Thibodaux, LA
Newly Renovated 4 bedroom 2.5 bath. Located in the heart of Thibodaux, Walking distance from Nicholls State University. Patio area with oak tress. Washer and Dryer hook- up, gas stove with builted- in oven,and refrigerator.

