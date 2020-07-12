/
/
/
mid city
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 PM
129 Apartments for rent in Mid City, Baton Rouge, LA
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
14 Units Available
Ingleside Gardens
330 Ingleside Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1093 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ingleside Gardens in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4735 Government St. Apt 204
4735 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Condo in Mid City - On Government St, this mid-city condo will be ready to move in on June 6! Fresh paint, wood floors, and granite counter tops are a few of the great features of this 1bed/1bath.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1817 Olive
1817 Olive Street, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1612 sqft
Charming Garden District Cottage - Charming Garden District home with great curb appeal. Inviting front porch surrounded by beautiful landscaping, wrought iron fencing and huge magnolia tree.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3711 COLE DR
3711 Cole Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1068 sqft
Great 2 BR, 1 1/2 BA located in the heart of Mid-City. Recently renovated with laminate flooring throughout, NO CARPET!! Living area is spacious with a dining area and fireplace. All bedrooms are upstairs with a Jack-and-Jill full bath.
1 of 31
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2214 Bardwell Dr.
2214 Bardwell Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Great Home in Great Location! - View Virtual Tour With Link Below!! http://www.transported.co/t/bmHNffaS "COZY 3 bedroom, 2 bath house for rent nestled in a grove of beautiful oak trees! Great home in a great central location.
1 of 22
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1818 Cherokee St.
1818 Cherokee Street, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2000 sqft
Large Garden District Home for Rent - 3BR, 2 full Baths, Single family home, 2,000 Sqft, w/separate living and dining areas Large Kitchen, SS appliances Separate Utility Room Large Master Bath with separate tub and shower also includes walk in
1 of 12
Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
943 Rittner Dr.
943 Rittiner Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom Downstairs condo in the Garden District Available NOW - Directions: S. EUGENE TO MYRTLE, RIGHT ON RITTINER Subdivision: RITTINER TERRACE 2 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM 1,000 SQ. FT. RENT: 800.00 DEPOSIT: 800.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
720 Park Blvd
720 Park Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely rental in the Garden District. The entire interior and exterior of apartment has been recently painted. You will love the original hardwood floors throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Mid City
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
39 Units Available
Provincial and The Crillon Apartments
1201 N Foster Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$740
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1873 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at Provincial & The Crillion Apartments. Both of our communities have the ability to provide you with everything you could possibly need.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Millennium Towne Center
6810 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,158
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Urban-style apartments with exposed ductwork, track lighting, and 10-foot ceilings. Ample property amenities, including a gym, theater, pool, and cyber cafe. Shop and dine at Towne Center at Cedar Lodge. Near I-10 and I-12.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
1 Unit Available
Ole Towne
1627 College Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$930
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ole Towne in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 10 at 02:09pm
$
1 Unit Available
Parc at Mid City
1100 S Foster Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parc at Mid City in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
3 Units Available
Bienville Towers
2100 College Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$800
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bienville Towers in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
731 South 10th Street
731 South 10th Street, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1275 sqft
Great Deal! Vintage, fully furnished, 1275 square foot, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home near downtown Baton Rouge and Mid City. Unfurnished option for a monthly rent of $1200 !! This home features an open floor plan living/dining room.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1463 Kenmore
1463 Kenmore Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1600 sqft
Spacious ranch style home - Spacious home off Broussard. Large living room with lots of windows, wood floors and fireplace. Sunroom in back of house overlooking patio and fenced yard.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6767 Corporate Blvd
6767 Corporate Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
733 sqft
6767 Corporate Blvd Available 08/01/20 The Reserve at Cedar Lodge - Large One BR, 1BA - Great condo in the Reserve at Cedar Lodge. Third floor unit with soaring ceiling heights.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
273 Bellewood Dr
273 Bellewood Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1100 sqft
273 Bellewood Dr Available 08/07/20 Updated 2 Bedroom Mid City Baton Rouge Home with Garage - This home is located in the middle of Baton Rouge with easy access to downtown, the interstate and all the major shopping centers.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
2270 Stuart Avenue
2270 Stuart Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath House on a huge lot right in the heart of Baton Rouge. Close to Medical Corridor and bike distance to the LSU Campus. Great location in the South Downs neighborhood just off Perkin road between College and Acadian Thruway.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
814 S. 16th Street
814 South 16th Street, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Freshly updated 2-bed, 1-bath Mid City cottage with new kitchen cabinets & counters, new water heater, & new bathroom! This home sits in the middle of Mid City and is conveniently located near Government St, Park Blvd, LSU, and downtown.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
4441 Arrowhead St
4441 Arrowhead Street, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1325 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Baton Rouge. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and updated bathroom. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
6765 Corporate Blvd
6765 Corporate Boulevard, East Baton Rouge County, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This second floor, lovely fully-furnished unit offers an excellent location on Corporate Blvd.
Results within 5 miles of Mid City
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
10 Units Available
Jefferson Arms
10390 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$795
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1250 sqft
At Jefferson Arms Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, we allow you to escape the chaos of city life.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
5 Units Available
Lake Towers
999 N 9th St, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$800
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1050 sqft
Walk to Arsenal Park and enjoy views of Capitol Lake. Downtown community featuring units with open floor plans, wood tone flooring, contemporary lighting fixtures and expansive windows.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
14 Units Available
Tapestry Bocage
7857 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$1,140
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,513
1164 sqft
Tapestry Bocage brings modern upscale apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Baton Rouge. Introducing 124 beautifully cultivated apartment residences to the walkable and well-connected Bocage neighborhood.