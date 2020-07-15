/
/
westminster
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:17 PM
132 Apartments for rent in Westminster, LA📍
1 Unit Available
Westminster - Pine Park
8120 North Essen Heights Court
8120 North Essen Heights Court, Westminster, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Newly renovated 3 Bed 2 Bath located 0.5 miles from Our Lady of the Lake Childrens Hospital and OLOL Regional Medical Center. This adorable house has easy access to both I-10 and I-12.
1 Unit Available
Westminster - Pine Park
4621 S. Maiden
4621 South Maiden Drive, Westminster, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2006 sqft
4621 S. Maiden Available 07/17/20 Well established neighborhood in the heart of town - Spacious 4BR home in Westminster - large den with lots of natural light and fireplace. Large open kitchen with gas range. New carpet in all 4 bedrooms.
16 Units Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
Tapestry Bocage
7857 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$1,164
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,234
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1164 sqft
Tapestry Bocage brings modern upscale apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Baton Rouge. Introducing 124 beautifully cultivated apartment residences to the walkable and well-connected Bocage neighborhood.
12 Units Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
Cypress Park
10318 Celtic Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$825
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1261 sqft
Discover Cypress Park Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a lush oasis tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city. At Cypress Park, you can surround yourself with the warm and friendly atmosphere of home.
10 Units Available
Airline/Jefferson
Jefferson Arms
10390 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$855
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1250 sqft
At Jefferson Arms Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, we allow you to escape the chaos of city life.
6 Units Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
Warwick
8001 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$920
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Warwick in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
14 Units Available
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
Citiscape at Essen
5010 Mancuso Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,059
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brilliant Baton Rouge apartments in a friendly complex. Recently renovated units boast carpets, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Alarm system, internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Just north of Interstate 10.
7 Units Available
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
Jefferson Place
7975 N Jefferson Place Circle, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1582 sqft
Look no further for great apartment home living in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, because you've found it at Jefferson Place.
1 Unit Available
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
7702 Jefferson Place Blvd D
7702 Jefferson Place Boulevard, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1278 sqft
2BR/2BA CONDO @ Jefferson Place close to Bocage - This 2 BR 2 BA second story unit has been very well maintained. Very clean and neutral paint colors throughout. Large living area with fireplace, separate dining area and wet bar.
1 Unit Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
10282 W. Winston Ave # 4
10282 West Winston Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1106 sqft
10282 W. Winston Ave # 4 Available 08/02/20 Great Condo in Gated Community! - *Move in Special! First Month's Rent Free* This condo is in a gated community in a great location.
1 Unit Available
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
7894 Jefferson Place Unit B
7894 Jefferson Place Boulevard, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1475 sqft
Fabulous Condo in the heart of town! - Upscale condo in park-like setting, near Whole Foods, Towne Center and an abundance of restaurants! 3 bed, 2 bath, lower level unit.
1 Unit Available
Westminster - Pine Park
5130 Butter Creek Ln Unit 4
5130 Butter Creek Lane, East Baton Rouge County, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
800 sqft
5130 Butter Creek Ln Unit 4 Available 08/07/20 Mid City 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo Next to Hospitals between I-10/1-12 only $850/mo! - Perfect for anyone wanting to live in the heart of Baton Rouge.
1 Unit Available
Westminster - Pine Park
5160 Everett Lane Apt. B
5160 Everett Lane, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1125 sqft
5160 Everett Lane Apt. B Available 07/20/20 2 BEDROOM CONDO NEAR OUR LADY OF THE LAKE AND MALL OF LOUISIANA. - Directions: Essen to Summa turn right on Everett. Subdivision: Brandon Hollow 2 BEDROOMS 1.5 BATHROOMS 1,125 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 950.
1 Unit Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
2350 E. Contour Dr.
2350 East Contour Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1814 sqft
Don't Wait, Just off Jefferson Hwy in Mid City Baton Rouge - If you and your family are looking to be close to it all and still want the ease of access to both I-10 and I-12 you need this property.
1 Unit Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
2722 Plaza Dr.
2722 Plaza Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
Brentwood Estates - This home is located off of Brentwood and Jefferson Hwy in Country Club Estates. It has been remodeled and updated with tile throughout. It has a nice living room and large open kitchen with laundry room.
1 Unit Available
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
10448 Jefferson Hwy Apt A Nesser Gardens
10448 Jefferson Highway, Inniswold, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1350 sqft
NESSER GARDENS 2BR 2BA Downstairs Flat Condo-Quiet Gated Community with Pool - 2BR 2BA Condo in quiet gated Nesser Gardens community with Pool Premium Black Appliances included: Washer, Dryer, Stove-Oven, Refrigerator with Ice Maker,
1 Unit Available
Westminster - Pine Park
5223 BLAIR LN
5223 Blair Lane, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
Great location! Cozy condo in the heart of Baton Rouge. Close to Our Lady of the Lake and Mall of Louisiana. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Call us today for your private showing.
1 Unit Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
10286 W Winston Ave
10286 West Winston Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1124 sqft
2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom available at Lake Plaza Condominiums. Updated granite counter tops, spacious rooms, with washer and dryer in unit. Complex has a pool, gym, gazebo, and lake for resident use.
1 Unit Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
7960 Wrenwood Dr.
7960 Wrenwood Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2050 sqft
Classic Wrenwood Townhome - Stunning Design. Beautiful Views. Classic Wrenwood 7960 D Wrenwood Blvd. Rare opportunity to lease in sought after Wrenwood Subdivision.
1 Unit Available
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
10444 Jefferson Hwy Unit H
10444 Jefferson Highway, Inniswold, LA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1240 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo Located off Jefferson Hwy in a Gated Community - Directions: Nesser Gardens Subdivision: Destination at Nesser Condominiums; Directly across from BRQ Restaurant.
1 Unit Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
4151 Jefferson Woods Drive - 1
4151 Jefferson Woods Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1336 sqft
Beautifully re-done home in a great location. Hardwood floors throughout, recently re-done kitchen. Covered parking in a quiet community. Home comes with refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer. Small dogs are allowed
1 Unit Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
8155 Jefferson Hwy., #1202
8155 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
8155 Jefferson Hwy., #1202 Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom Condo off Jefferson Hwy - Directions: On Jefferson between Wrenwood and Brandon - across from Schlotzskeys Subdivision: The Jefferson Condos 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 1,369 SQ.FT.
1 Unit Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
2774 Purvis Drive
2774 Purvis Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1766 sqft
2774 Purvis Drive Available 07/16/20 3 Bedroom House with Bonus room Located off Jefferson Hwy and Drusilla - Directions: Drusilla to Wesson to Purvis Dr. Subdivision: Drusilla Place 3 BEDROOMS w/ bonus room off utility room 2 BATHROOMS 1,766 SQ.
21 Units Available
South Burbank
Indigo Park
11959 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,148
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,418
1483 sqft
Modern community with luxury amenities including a salt water pool, 24-hour fitness center and theater room. Apartments offer designer lighting and gourmet kitchens, along with lake views in some units.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Westminster area include Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, Baton Rouge Community College, Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College, and Nicholls State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Westminster from include Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Zachary, Gonzales, and Thibodaux.