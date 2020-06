Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Talk about space! The main level features: kitchen with island, dining area and family room. A spacious master bedroom has an attached ensuite with two walk in closets. There are 3 bedrooms along with a loft area that makes a great play area or additional family room. Separate laundry room.. The back yard is fully fenced in with a privacy fence. New paint throughout. Pet friendly following standard breed restrictions. Tenants pay E,W. Available starting 8/1/2019.