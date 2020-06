Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Available now! Beautifully renovated home in Stuart Hall. Updates include newly refinished hardwood floors, granite counter-tops, new carpet and paint throughout the house. Large 2-story family room with pre-fab fireplace, and new backdoor leading out to the deck! With almost 2800 square feet, unfinished walkout basement, there is plenty of room for the whole family! Has 4 large bedrooms with both full bathrooms having dual vanities! Call today for your private showing!