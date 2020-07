Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance lobby

Our newly renovated one, two and three-bedroom apartments in Lexington feature an open floor plan equipped with all your modern conveniences; gourmet kitchens with all major stainless steel appliances, utility room with washer and dryer provided, walk-in closets, two-inch blinds, upgraded light fixture and a balcony/patio area. Our pet-friendly community is a short distance from the Hamburg Shopping Center. Our residents can take advantage of our exclusive community amenity package which offers 24-hour package acceptance, 24-hour fitness center and free wireless Internet in the business and social lounge. Let's not forget our resort-style swimming pool and hot tub. The Reserve at Hamburg offers one luxury you can only find here; Award-Winning service and management. Call or text us today to get a tour of our Lexington KY apartments!