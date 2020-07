Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace courtyard microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard

In the heart of Beaumont! Located to shopping, casual & fine dinning, shows, parks, YMCA, library and so much more! This townhome has a private brick courtyard, first floor master suite and two additional bedrooms upstairs with private baths. Large bonus or rec room on second floor. View of courtyard in center of Beaumont! Call today for private tour - available 9/1/20