Hamburg Farms

Lease Length: 3-18 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, valet trash $19/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
Parking Details: Attached garage, open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.