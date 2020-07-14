All apartments in Lexington
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Hamburg Farms

Open Now until 6pm
2498 Aristocracy Cir · (859) 295-3479
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2498 Aristocracy Cir, Lexington, KY 40509
Liberty Area

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 40-40-2510 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,284

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1070 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 53-53-2688 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,129

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1345 sqft

Unit 52-52-2672 · Avail. Oct 10

$1,129

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1345 sqft

Unit 53-53-2690 · Avail. Oct 10

$1,129

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1345 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hamburg Farms.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
coffee bar
trash valet
If youre looking for life in Lexington at its best, Hamburg Farms is where it's at. We are a townhouse community located in east Lexington in the Hamburg area with several townhouse styles available for rent. A professional fitness center, resident events and the most convenient location in Lexington mean youre never far from the action. If youve been searching for the perfect place to call home, consider it found. Welcome home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, valet trash $19/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
Parking Details: Attached garage, open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hamburg Farms have any available units?
Hamburg Farms has 27 units available starting at $1,129 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does Hamburg Farms have?
Some of Hamburg Farms's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hamburg Farms currently offering any rent specials?
Hamburg Farms is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hamburg Farms pet-friendly?
Yes, Hamburg Farms is pet friendly.
Does Hamburg Farms offer parking?
Yes, Hamburg Farms offers parking.
Does Hamburg Farms have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hamburg Farms offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hamburg Farms have a pool?
Yes, Hamburg Farms has a pool.
Does Hamburg Farms have accessible units?
No, Hamburg Farms does not have accessible units.
Does Hamburg Farms have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hamburg Farms has units with dishwashers.
