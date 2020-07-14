Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse coffee bar trash valet

If youre looking for life in Lexington at its best, Hamburg Farms is where it's at. We are a townhouse community located in east Lexington in the Hamburg area with several townhouse styles available for rent. A professional fitness center, resident events and the most convenient location in Lexington mean youre never far from the action. If youve been searching for the perfect place to call home, consider it found. Welcome home.