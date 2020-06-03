All apartments in Lexington
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

300 E Maxwell St #2

300 East Maxwell Street · No Longer Available
Location

300 East Maxwell Street, Lexington, KY 40508
Aylesford Place-Woodland Park

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
300 E. Maxwell #2 - Property Id: 114981

Turn of the century house with two units. This is the upstairs unit that could be a 3 or 4 bedroom apartment. It has a small room that can function as a living room if the apartment is used as a 4 bedroom. Access is from the exterior stairs in the rear. The University of KY is across the street. Living room, kitchen, one bath, and two bedrooms on the main floor. Two smaller bedrooms and a bath on the second level.
Anyone with a dog must have renters insurance because of liability at covers the landlord.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/114981
Property Id 114981

(RLNE5791308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

