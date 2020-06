Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo with a one car garage. Conveniently tucked away in Masterson Station - you can be in Georgetown, Frankfort or anywhere in Lexington quickly. Take advantage of joining the pool community (additional cost) or take a jog in the park. This property has it all!