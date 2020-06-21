Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lexington
Find more places like 240 White Oak Trace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lexington, KY
/
240 White Oak Trace
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
240 White Oak Trace
240 White Oak Trace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lexington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
240 White Oak Trace, Lexington, KY 40511
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available now! Large three bedroom and two bath home with nice open plan and attached 2 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 240 White Oak Trace have any available units?
240 White Oak Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lexington, KY
.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lexington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 240 White Oak Trace have?
Some of 240 White Oak Trace's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 240 White Oak Trace currently offering any rent specials?
240 White Oak Trace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 White Oak Trace pet-friendly?
No, 240 White Oak Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lexington
.
Does 240 White Oak Trace offer parking?
Yes, 240 White Oak Trace does offer parking.
Does 240 White Oak Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 White Oak Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 White Oak Trace have a pool?
No, 240 White Oak Trace does not have a pool.
Does 240 White Oak Trace have accessible units?
No, 240 White Oak Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 240 White Oak Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 White Oak Trace has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Pinebrook Apartments
3650 Tates Creek Rd
Lexington, KY 40517
The Retreat at Hamburg Place
2365 Sir Barton Way
Lexington, KY 40509
Enclave Hartland
3901 Rapid Run Dr
Lexington, KY 40515
Resort at Lake Crossing
3601 Brookewind Way
Lexington, KY 40515
BelleFontaine Apartments II
2218 Dinsmore Drive
Lexington, KY 40502
The August
4070 Victoria Way
Lexington, KY 40515
Veridian of Lexington
2020 Armstrong Mill Rd
Lexington, KY 40515
Chinoe Creek Apartments
3522 Creekwood Dr
Lexington, KY 40502
Similar Pages
Lexington 1 Bedrooms
Lexington 2 Bedrooms
Lexington Apartments with Parking
Lexington Dog Friendly Apartments
Lexington Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Florence, KY
Georgetown, KY
Shelbyville, KY
Nicholasville, KY
Frankfort, KY
Harrodsburg, KY
Winchester, KY
Richmond, KY
Nearby Neighborhoods
Liberty Area
Gainesway
Garden Springs
Apartments Near Colleges
Bluegrass Community and Technical College
University of Kentucky
Georgetown College
Gateway Community and Technical College