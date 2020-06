Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Location LOCATION Location! Close to three hospitals and UK Campus. Behind St. Joseph's Hospital. Remodeled with Granite counters in kitchen. New kitchen, new bathroom, new metal roof, new windows, new flooring, new lighting, more too numerous to mention. Fenced in large back yard with plenty of privacy. You truly can't beat this location! Washer & dryer included with storage/garage space. Move in as soon as 6-1! Occupied need notice to show.