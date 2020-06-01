All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 15612 Barkley Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
15612 Barkley Street
Last updated May 6 2020 at 10:55 PM

15612 Barkley Street

15612 Barkley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Blue Valley
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

15612 Barkley Street, Overland Park, KS 66223
Blue Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
guest suite
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
guest suite
Welcome to your new home! This spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1,955 sq. ft. home in Overland Park has everything you've been searching for! Inviting kitchen features granite counter top, and tons of cabinets. Relax in the cozy family room with vaulted ceilings or entertain in the dining room. Large master suite and secondary room. Additional room on the lower level can be used as an office, or guest suite. Enjoy the warm summer days on the beautiful deck with private yard with lots of space! Schedule your showing today!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15612 Barkley Street have any available units?
15612 Barkley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 15612 Barkley Street have?
Some of 15612 Barkley Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15612 Barkley Street currently offering any rent specials?
15612 Barkley Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15612 Barkley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15612 Barkley Street is pet friendly.
Does 15612 Barkley Street offer parking?
No, 15612 Barkley Street does not offer parking.
Does 15612 Barkley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15612 Barkley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15612 Barkley Street have a pool?
No, 15612 Barkley Street does not have a pool.
Does 15612 Barkley Street have accessible units?
No, 15612 Barkley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15612 Barkley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15612 Barkley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakwood Waterwalk - Overland Park
11250 Glenwood Street
Overland Park, KS 66211
Boulders at Overland Park
16201 Travis Lane
Overland Park, KS 66085
The Vue
7205 West 80th Street
Overland Park, KS 66204
Village at Lionsgate
14631 Broadmoor St
Overland Park, KS 66223
Deer Creek
12849 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66213
Stonepost Crossing
12800 12800 134th St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Sorrento
7700 W 126th Ter
Overland Park, KS 66213
Village at Mission Farms
4080 Indian Creek Parkway
Overland Park, KS 66207

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City