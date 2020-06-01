15612 Barkley Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance guest suite

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance guest suite

Welcome to your new home! This spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1,955 sq. ft. home in Overland Park has everything you've been searching for! Inviting kitchen features granite counter top, and tons of cabinets. Relax in the cozy family room with vaulted ceilings or entertain in the dining room. Large master suite and secondary room. Additional room on the lower level can be used as an office, or guest suite. Enjoy the warm summer days on the beautiful deck with private yard with lots of space! Schedule your showing today!



We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.