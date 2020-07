Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities basketball court business center 24hr gym pool internet access tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill clubhouse concierge conference room courtyard fire pit pool table sauna

VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - EMAIL OR CALL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! The Lodge Of Overland Park is located at 7575 W. 106th St, Overland Park, KS. The Lodge Of Overland Park offers one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes ranging in size from 720 to 1501 sq. ft. Amenities include: business center, high speed internet, swimming pool, fitness center, and more. This community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs, and is located in the 66212 zip code.