Lenox
Lenox

5421 Calder Way · (317) 660-2605
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5421 Calder Way, Lawrence, IN 46226

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 523 · Avail. now

$749

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lenox.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
internet access
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
lobby
online portal
package receiving
playground
Welcome to The Lenox Apartments, an affordable apartment community located on the North East side of Indianapolis, Indiana. The Lenox offers a serene retreat tucked away on 16 beautifully kept acres in the desirable Lawrence Township. You’ll feel worlds away from the stress of the city, but in reality, you’re just seconds from I-465, Castleton Square Mall, Fishers, Broad Ripple, and quality Lawrence Township Schools.

The Lenox proudly provides one and two bedroom apartment homes with up to 1,200 square feet of living space. Our community amenities include a clubhouse, men’s and women’s saunas, a pool with sundeck, a resident business center, and much more. Our apartment amenities include spacious living and dining rooms, walk-in closets, washer and dryer connections, and many of the upgrades you’ve been looking for!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $199
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150
fee:
limit: 1
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: lot or carport.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lenox have any available units?
Lenox has a unit available for $749 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Lenox have?
Some of Lenox's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lenox currently offering any rent specials?
Lenox is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lenox pet-friendly?
Yes, Lenox is pet friendly.
Does Lenox offer parking?
Yes, Lenox offers parking.
Does Lenox have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lenox offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lenox have a pool?
Yes, Lenox has a pool.
Does Lenox have accessible units?
No, Lenox does not have accessible units.
Does Lenox have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lenox has units with dishwashers.
Does Lenox have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lenox has units with air conditioning.
