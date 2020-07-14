Amenities

Welcome to The Lenox Apartments, an affordable apartment community located on the North East side of Indianapolis, Indiana. The Lenox offers a serene retreat tucked away on 16 beautifully kept acres in the desirable Lawrence Township. You’ll feel worlds away from the stress of the city, but in reality, you’re just seconds from I-465, Castleton Square Mall, Fishers, Broad Ripple, and quality Lawrence Township Schools.



The Lenox proudly provides one and two bedroom apartment homes with up to 1,200 square feet of living space. Our community amenities include a clubhouse, men’s and women’s saunas, a pool with sundeck, a resident business center, and much more. Our apartment amenities include spacious living and dining rooms, walk-in closets, washer and dryer connections, and many of the upgrades you’ve been looking for!