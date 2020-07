Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse internet cafe dog park gym parking pool racquetball court garage guest suite internet access cats allowed tennis court

Find your ideal home at Villages of Bent Tree. Our unmatched collection of premium apartments offer one and two bedrooms. Our fifteen distinctive floor plans embody comfort and satisfaction. Prepare a gourmet meal in our well-equipped, all-electric kitchens. Enjoy the view from your balcony or relax by your wood burning fireplace. With these features and more, our residences will surpass your expectations.