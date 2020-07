Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance

Welcome to Pangea Prairies! The pristine apartments in Northeast Indianapolis are located just west of 465 and Gardner Park. You’ll be amazed at what this welcoming community has to offer. Pangea Prairies’ residents can enjoy apartments and townhomes featuring highly sought after apartment amenities such as on-site parking, on-site laundry, an outdoor pool, and 24/7 maintenance. These affordable apartments in Devington not something you want to miss out on! Check out our available inventory and special offers today.