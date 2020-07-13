All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

Pangea Parkwest Apartments

5816 W 38th St · (317) 218-9854
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5816 W 38th St, Indianapolis, IN 46224
North High School

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5820-11 · Avail. Aug 13

$761

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 3805-6 · Avail. now

$761

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 3813-9 · Avail. Aug 6

$771

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

See 16+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5950 · Avail. Aug 21

$980

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 3856 · Avail. Sep 3

$980

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pangea Parkwest Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
gym
clubhouse
hot tub
Conveniently located in the North High School neighborhood of Indianapolis, Pangea Parkwest is a 366-unit community that offers wonderful community amenities such as uncovered parking, 24/7 maintenance, swimming pool, and on-site laundry. These Parkwest apartments include highly desired amenities in our 2 & 3 bedroom units such as an Eat-In Kitchen, Porch, and Window AC. Just minutes away from Northwest Plaza Shopping Center, CVS, and Gustafson and Meadowood Parks, Parkwest residents will enjoy their convenient location. Pangea Parkwest is even easily accessible via 38th St & Kiel Ave Bus Station and Highway 465. Pets are welcome as well! Call today to book a showing at Pangea Parkwest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pangea Parkwest Apartments have any available units?
Pangea Parkwest Apartments has 21 units available starting at $761 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Pangea Parkwest Apartments have?
Some of Pangea Parkwest Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pangea Parkwest Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Pangea Parkwest Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pangea Parkwest Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Pangea Parkwest Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Pangea Parkwest Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Pangea Parkwest Apartments offers parking.
Does Pangea Parkwest Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pangea Parkwest Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pangea Parkwest Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Pangea Parkwest Apartments has a pool.
Does Pangea Parkwest Apartments have accessible units?
No, Pangea Parkwest Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Pangea Parkwest Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Pangea Parkwest Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
