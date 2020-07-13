Pangea Parkwest Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr maintenance gym clubhouse hot tub

Conveniently located in the North High School neighborhood of Indianapolis, Pangea Parkwest is a 366-unit community that offers wonderful community amenities such as uncovered parking, 24/7 maintenance, swimming pool, and on-site laundry. These Parkwest apartments include highly desired amenities in our 2 & 3 bedroom units such as an Eat-In Kitchen, Porch, and Window AC. Just minutes away from Northwest Plaza Shopping Center, CVS, and Gustafson and Meadowood Parks, Parkwest residents will enjoy their convenient location. Pangea Parkwest is even easily accessible via 38th St & Kiel Ave Bus Station and Highway 465. Pets are welcome as well! Call today to book a showing at Pangea Parkwest!