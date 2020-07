Amenities

Pangea Fields is a 344-unit apartment community in West Side Indianapolis features highly desired amenities including: On-Site Laundry, 24/7 Maintenance, Parking, and Swimming Pool. Pangea Field's apartment amenities may include Central AC, Dining Room, Dishwashers, Eat-In Kitchen, and a Porch. These West Side Indianapolis Apartments are in walking distance to Safeway Groceries, CVS, Burger King, and Moreland Park. If you're a commuter, you are in luck! Pangea Fields can be easily accessed via 15 West 34th St & 37 Park 100 Bus Lines. Call Pangea Real Estate and schedule a showing to find your dream apartment!

