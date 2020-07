Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to Pangea Cedars Indianapolis Apartments! This 245 unit community is located about 15 minutes from lively downtown Indianapolis. Pangea Cedars Apartments near Downtown Indianapolis offers its residents a great location to call home. A quick drive can get you to the Indianapolis International Airport for those who like to travel; it's also right off the IndyGo bus routes and I65 for a quick and easy commute. Living at these apartments near Downtown Indianapolis gets you professional property management service, 24/7 resident care and other exceptional resident benefits. With parking and on-site laundry, what more can you ask for? Call today to schedule your showing at Pangea Cedars!