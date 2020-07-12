/
240 Apartments for rent in Wynnedale - Spring Hill, Indianapolis, IN
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$885
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1265 sqft
Adjacent to the beautiful White River, this community offers easy access to the Museum of Art, Riverside Park and downtown Indianapolis. Residents have their own fireplaces and can relax poolside or in the clubhouse.
The Aura Apartment Homes
3035 W 39th St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$886
1014 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1454 sqft
Cozy apartment homes right near I-65. Plenty of onsite amenities, including a pool, business center, basketball court and gym. Within a short distance of Riverside Golf Course and Eagle Creek Park.
Results within 1 mile of Wynnedale - Spring Hill
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$575
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$822
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$977
1278 sqft
Minutes from Moreland Park and Marian University. On-site amenities include pool, dedicated parking and laundry facilities. One- to three-bedroom units available equipped with hardwood flooring, dishwasher and a private balcony or patio.
1024 w 35 ct
1024 West 35th Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$800
1800 sqft
single family - Property Id: 100175 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100175 Property Id 100175 (RLNE5911582)
5312 Manning Road
5312 Manning Road, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1668 sqft
Pike Township Home Features All Appliances Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,668 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
713 W 44th St
713 West 44th Street, Indianapolis, IN
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2000 sqft
713 W 44th St Available 08/01/20 Butler Campus GREAT HOME! - Please note- In addition to the monthly rent, a Resident Benefits Package fee of $35/ month will be applied.
3429 West 48th Street
3429 West 48th Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1812 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1265 West 33rd Street
1265 West 33rd Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
1340 sqft
This amazing 2 bedroom 1 bath home is move-in ready. If you've been looking for the perfect home for you and your family look no further.
451 West 44th Street
451 West 44th Street, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2420 sqft
Updated 4 bdrm/2.5 bath, very charming & cool home located 1 block from Butler campus.Large living & dining rms on main level,Eat-in kitchen w/nook, screened-in porch & bonus study rm in bsmt, all in a comfortable setting.
329 West 41st Street
329 West 41st Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$735
1100 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is the perfect place to rent for the winter. Warm and cozy you will love it here. Here you will have easy access to all stores, shopping, and schools for your family.
Results within 5 miles of Wynnedale - Spring Hill
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$699
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1310 sqft
Welcome home to Connect Apartments and Townhomes located in Indianapolis, Indiana. Enjoy an inviting community with a variety of floor plans that offer a lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$689
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,238
1500 sqft
The Eclipse apartment homes (formerly Brandywine Apartments) located in Indianapolis, Indiana offer the recreational luxuries that people of every lifestyle find comfort in.
The Legend at Speedway
2202 Fair Oaks Dr, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$684
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$747
818 sqft
Located in Speedway, IN, one of the premier neighborhoods in Indianapolis, The Legend at Speedway offers distinctive features in a spectacular location.
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,237
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1256 sqft
Convenient urban living with easy access to the best local bars, eateries and public transportation. Airy and spacious apartments with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Secure bike storage and 24-hour maintenance.
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$877
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,066
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1313 sqft
From their location in downtown Indianapolis, these apartment homes boast great views. The pet-friendly community features a resort-style pool with sun deck, trash removal and private gated parking.
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,034
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1046 sqft
Within walking distance of Military Park, Lucas Oil Stadiums, schools, stores and restaurants. One- and two-bedroom apartments have walk-in closets, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to pool, gym and outdoor grill.
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$933
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1074 sqft
The apartment homes in this mixed-use space community feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Outside, residents have access to a bocce court, community garden. Interstate 70 is only moments away.
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,225
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1492 sqft
Nine+Eighteen is the new modern-nostalgic centerpiece of the St. Joseph Historic Neighborhood in Downtown Indianapolis.
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,064
925 sqft
Save up to 1 month free on select 2 Bedroom apartments! - Say yes to a great new apartment and to these one time only savings! Limited time only. Certain restrictions apply.
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,590
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
1646 sqft
Situated in the thriving Mass Ave Arts District. Pet-friendly apartments with wood-style floors, large windows, spacious balconies and a technology package with high speed internet and DISH TV channels. Garage parking and bike storage available.
Grid
502 East Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,000
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1083 sqft
In the heart of downtown Indianapolis, Grid offers high-end amenities alongside some of the city’s favorite local dining, shopping and entertainment.
The MK
5858 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,200
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,419
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1184 sqft
The MK features upscale studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes. The MK offers a pet-friendly, active community with residents who embrace the energy of the local scene.
7 Pointe
4724 Round Lake Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$794
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,054
1207 sqft
Stylish homes with walk-in closets, a patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a grill area and pool on site. Easy access to the happening Broad Ripple neighborhood. Close to Butler University.
Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$685
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1300 sqft
Come home to Creekside at Meridian Hills and see what it means to Live Life Better! Our newly renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes include features designed to ensure your comfort, such as oversized walk-in closets,
