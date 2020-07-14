Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated cable included carpet oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center elevator 24hr gym cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance guest parking internet access

The Ambassador Apartments in Downtown Indianapolis offers historical one bedroom apartments that have been renovated to include modern features. These uniquely designed one bedroom apartments feature exposed brick walls and hardwood style flooring. Just steps away from the newly renovated Central Library, art galleries, new restaurants, and public green spaces, The Ambassador has everything you could want as a newcomer or life-long Downtown Indianapolis resident. With contemporary renovations in all apartments you'll have all of the conveniences of a brand new apartment with the charm of a historic community.



The Ambassador is managed by Buckingham Urban Living. To learn more about the unique collection of downtown Indianapolis apartments, visit LibrarySquareIndy.com