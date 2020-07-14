All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:49 AM

Ambassador

39 E 9th St · (317) 218-9803
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

39 E 9th St, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Downtown Indianapolis

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 606 · Avail. Aug 16

$957

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 606 sqft

Unit 208 · Avail. Sep 14

$957

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 606 sqft

Unit 609 · Avail. now

$976

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 632 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ambassador.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
cable included
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
elevator
24hr gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
guest parking
internet access
The Ambassador Apartments in Downtown Indianapolis offers historical one bedroom apartments that have been renovated to include modern features. These uniquely designed one bedroom apartments feature exposed brick walls and hardwood style flooring. Just steps away from the newly renovated Central Library, art galleries, new restaurants, and public green spaces, The Ambassador has everything you could want as a newcomer or life-long Downtown Indianapolis resident. With contemporary renovations in all apartments you'll have all of the conveniences of a brand new apartment with the charm of a historic community.

The Ambassador is managed by Buckingham Urban Living. To learn more about the unique collection of downtown Indianapolis apartments, visit LibrarySquareIndy.com

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 month
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100, ½ Month’s Rent, Full Month's Rent (dependent upon screening)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee$150 Admin Fee due at the time of application
Additional: Cable & Internet is included for an additional $70 monthly fee. Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface parking is $75.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ambassador have any available units?
Ambassador has 9 units available starting at $957 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Ambassador have?
Some of Ambassador's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ambassador currently offering any rent specials?
Ambassador is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ambassador pet-friendly?
Yes, Ambassador is pet friendly.
Does Ambassador offer parking?
Yes, Ambassador offers parking.
Does Ambassador have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ambassador offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ambassador have a pool?
No, Ambassador does not have a pool.
Does Ambassador have accessible units?
No, Ambassador does not have accessible units.
Does Ambassador have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ambassador has units with dishwashers.
