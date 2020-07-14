39 E 9th St, Indianapolis, IN 46204 Downtown Indianapolis
1 Bedroom
Unit 606 · Avail. Aug 16
$957
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 606 sqft
Unit 208 · Avail. Sep 14
$957
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 606 sqft
Unit 609 · Avail. now
$976
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 632 sqft
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
cable included
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
elevator
24hr gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
guest parking
internet access
The Ambassador Apartments in Downtown Indianapolis offers historical one bedroom apartments that have been renovated to include modern features. These uniquely designed one bedroom apartments feature exposed brick walls and hardwood style flooring. Just steps away from the newly renovated Central Library, art galleries, new restaurants, and public green spaces, The Ambassador has everything you could want as a newcomer or life-long Downtown Indianapolis resident. With contemporary renovations in all apartments you'll have all of the conveniences of a brand new apartment with the charm of a historic community.
The Ambassador is managed by Buckingham Urban Living. To learn more about the unique collection of downtown Indianapolis apartments, visit LibrarySquareIndy.com
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 3-15 month
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100, ½ Month’s Rent, Full Month's Rent (dependent upon screening)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee$150 Admin Fee due at the time of application
Additional: Cable & Internet is included for an additional $70 monthly fee. Renter's insurance required