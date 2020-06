Amenities

This amazing 4 bedroom home has 1 full bath and 2 half baths as well. With almost 1500 feet for you and your family to spread out in and enjoy all the upgrades. This home is Move-In Ready with New Carpet, New Paint, upgrades in the bathrooms, and the kitchen to give it an ultra-modern feel. You will not be disappointed living here. There is easy access to all stores, shopping, and schools. Call today to make an appointment to see this home as it is sure to rent fast.