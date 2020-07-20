9828 East 10th Street

This home is off of 10th & Mitthoeffer in Warren Township. Home features all new carpet and fresh paint throughout. Huge family room with hardwood floors and built-ins that leads out to large yard & patio. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets and all appliances. Formal dining room leads out to a deck. Master suite with two walk-in closets. Note: Fireplace is decorative only. Pets Negotiable! Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
