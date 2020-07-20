All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 9828 East 10th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
9828 East 10th Street
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:05 PM

9828 East 10th Street

9828 East 10th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9828 East 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

This home is off of 10th & Mitthoeffer in Warren Township. Home features all new carpet and fresh paint throughout. Huge family room with hardwood floors and built-ins that leads out to large yard & patio. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets and all appliances. Formal dining room leads out to a deck. Master suite with two walk-in closets. Note: Fireplace is decorative only. Pets Negotiable!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9828 East 10th Street have any available units?
9828 East 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 9828 East 10th Street have?
Some of 9828 East 10th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9828 East 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
9828 East 10th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9828 East 10th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9828 East 10th Street is pet friendly.
Does 9828 East 10th Street offer parking?
No, 9828 East 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 9828 East 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9828 East 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9828 East 10th Street have a pool?
No, 9828 East 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 9828 East 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 9828 East 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9828 East 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9828 East 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Congress at Library Square
923 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Circa
617 North College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Pangea Parkwest Apartments
5816 W 38th St
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Buckingham Balmoral
3103 N Meridian St Suite J
Indianapolis, IN 46208
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekNear Eastside
Crooked CreekCastleton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College