9828 East 10th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



This home is off of 10th & Mitthoeffer in Warren Township. Home features all new carpet and fresh paint throughout. Huge family room with hardwood floors and built-ins that leads out to large yard & patio. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets and all appliances. Formal dining room leads out to a deck. Master suite with two walk-in closets. Note: Fireplace is decorative only. Pets Negotiable!

Contact us to schedule a showing.