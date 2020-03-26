9607 E 39th St

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace range

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c1868dc0f8 ----

This 3 bedroom,1 bathroom house has tile flooring throughout, spacious living room, eat-in kitchen, range and refrigerator included. The garage has been converted to a large bonus room to provide extra living space! Functional garage door allows the living space to be used for storage as well. This home has a large yard surrounded by mature trees. Schedule a showing today!



Fireplace/Decorative

Pets Allowed

Washer/Dryer Connection