All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 9607 E 39th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
9607 E 39th St
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:49 PM

9607 E 39th St

9607 East 39th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9607 East 39th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46235

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c1868dc0f8 ----
This 3 bedroom,1 bathroom house has tile flooring throughout, spacious living room, eat-in kitchen, range and refrigerator included. The garage has been converted to a large bonus room to provide extra living space! Functional garage door allows the living space to be used for storage as well. This home has a large yard surrounded by mature trees. Schedule a showing today!

Fireplace/Decorative
Pets Allowed
Washer/Dryer Connection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9607 E 39th St have any available units?
9607 E 39th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 9607 E 39th St have?
Some of 9607 E 39th St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9607 E 39th St currently offering any rent specials?
9607 E 39th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9607 E 39th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9607 E 39th St is pet friendly.
Does 9607 E 39th St offer parking?
Yes, 9607 E 39th St does offer parking.
Does 9607 E 39th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9607 E 39th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9607 E 39th St have a pool?
No, 9607 E 39th St does not have a pool.
Does 9607 E 39th St have accessible units?
No, 9607 E 39th St does not have accessible units.
Does 9607 E 39th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9607 E 39th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Park
1225 West Park Way
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Harbour Pointe Apartments
4400 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Grande Reserve at Geist
11345 Arborview Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46236
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Monon Place II
1111 East 61st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College