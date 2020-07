Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill garage

EAST SIDE - HUGE 4BR/3BA TRI-LEVEL AVAILABLE NOW! Must see Georgian Colonial style tri-level with over 2800 square feet. This home has more extras than we can list. Tons of living space with 3 living/family rooms, 2 decks - one covered. Outdoor grill. 2 car garage. Fence. Large front porch and fresh landscaping. Professionally Managed. *2 year lease required.