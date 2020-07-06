All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated February 5 2020 at 10:39 PM

9425 East ROCHELLE Drive

9425 Rochelle Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9425 Rochelle Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46235
Northeastwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 3 bedroom ranch on a quiet dead end street located right next to woods. Newly carpet & flooring (in the last year), fresh paint, new fixtures, updated bath, new roof (2018). A spacious kitchen include eat-in-kitchen with solid wood kitchen cabinets. The extra long garage can use as additional storage area. Separate laundry area. Central air. Enjoy the huge back yard (fenced) with lots of privacy and open patio. Back bedroom new window is boarded to prevent wind damage. Board will be remove on moving date. Move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9425 East ROCHELLE Drive have any available units?
9425 East ROCHELLE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 9425 East ROCHELLE Drive have?
Some of 9425 East ROCHELLE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9425 East ROCHELLE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9425 East ROCHELLE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9425 East ROCHELLE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9425 East ROCHELLE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 9425 East ROCHELLE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9425 East ROCHELLE Drive offers parking.
Does 9425 East ROCHELLE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9425 East ROCHELLE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9425 East ROCHELLE Drive have a pool?
No, 9425 East ROCHELLE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9425 East ROCHELLE Drive have accessible units?
No, 9425 East ROCHELLE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9425 East ROCHELLE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9425 East ROCHELLE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

