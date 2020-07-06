9425 East ROCHELLE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Cute 3 bedroom ranch on a quiet dead end street located right next to woods. Newly carpet & flooring (in the last year), fresh paint, new fixtures, updated bath, new roof (2018). A spacious kitchen include eat-in-kitchen with solid wood kitchen cabinets. The extra long garage can use as additional storage area. Separate laundry area. Central air. Enjoy the huge back yard (fenced) with lots of privacy and open patio. Back bedroom new window is boarded to prevent wind damage. Board will be remove on moving date. Move in ready.