Completely renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath double on Indy's East Side. This quiet one bedroom home has been updated with new windows, door, to floors and paint. Washer and Dryer hookup in the basement. Brand New appliances included upon move in! Be the first to call this home yours! To schedule a showing call 317-794-2064