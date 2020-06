Amenities

Charming Duplex in Chatham Arch Townhomes just a short walk to Mass Ave and new Bottle Works Development!Main floor features a large living room with custom built-in shelving and wood burning fireplace, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and an attractive half bath.Upstairs you'll find two spacious bedrooms with new professionally installed closets and an updated full bathroom with double vanities and spa-like shower and bath.Hardwood flooring and natural light throughout home.Basement includes a tandem 2-car garage and new washer/dryer combo. Enjoy the outdoors with the front porch, private fenced side patio and access to the HOA common park with our wonderful neighbors!Tenant responsible for all utilities.Owner pays HOA