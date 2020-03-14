All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

930 West 10th St

930 West 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

930 West 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Downtown Indianapolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Community Features

Restaurants and retail shops on property including, Moes Southwest Grill, Which Wich, Stacked Pickle, YATS, DiBellas, Mad Greek, The National Guard and Toppers Pizza
Short walk from IUPUI and close access to downtown Indianapolis
Beautiful saltwater swimming pool with outdoor kitchen
Full-size washer and dryer in every apartment
Private study areas
Computer Lab w/ free printing
24-hour Fitness Center
Pet-Friendly (weight & breed restrictions apply)
Covered, Key-Fob Access Garage Parking Available

Apartment Features

Fully equipped kitchen with black and stainless-steel appliances
Enjoy some solitude with individual baths in every bedroom
Walk-in closets
Individual spacious patio and balconies
Advance smart key for every bedroom
Personal door locks for every bedroom
Fully Furnished four-bedroom apartments
Cable, water, Internet, trash and sewage included*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 West 10th St have any available units?
930 West 10th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 930 West 10th St have?
Some of 930 West 10th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 930 West 10th St currently offering any rent specials?
930 West 10th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 West 10th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 930 West 10th St is pet friendly.
Does 930 West 10th St offer parking?
Yes, 930 West 10th St offers parking.
Does 930 West 10th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 930 West 10th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 West 10th St have a pool?
Yes, 930 West 10th St has a pool.
Does 930 West 10th St have accessible units?
No, 930 West 10th St does not have accessible units.
Does 930 West 10th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 930 West 10th St does not have units with dishwashers.

