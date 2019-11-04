925 North Dearborn Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW!!! This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has been completely renovated. New floors, windows, cabinets, fixtures and appliances. The front porch welcomes your right into the living room with a wood-burning fireplace. The spacious dining room flows into the updated kitchen, outfitted with all-new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and sleek white cabinets. The main level laundry areas provide access to the backyard that includes a large patio area, a large grassy area, and off-street parking. Each bedroom provides ample space for your family to live and play. You will enjoy the spa-quality bathroom with separate shower and tub. A new furnace and a new central A/C (air conditioning) system will be installed within a week!!!



Please note: Tenant pays all utilities. Home features a basement that is not considered or allowed as a living space. Pets are allowed with additional cost and restrictions. Renters insurance required. Smoking is not allowed inside the home.



