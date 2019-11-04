All apartments in Indianapolis
925 North Dearborn Street

925 North Dearborn Street · No Longer Available
Location

925 North Dearborn Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW!!! This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has been completely renovated. New floors, windows, cabinets, fixtures and appliances. The front porch welcomes your right into the living room with a wood-burning fireplace. The spacious dining room flows into the updated kitchen, outfitted with all-new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and sleek white cabinets. The main level laundry areas provide access to the backyard that includes a large patio area, a large grassy area, and off-street parking. Each bedroom provides ample space for your family to live and play. You will enjoy the spa-quality bathroom with separate shower and tub. A new furnace and a new central A/C (air conditioning) system will be installed within a week!!!

Please note: Tenant pays all utilities. Home features a basement that is not considered or allowed as a living space. Pets are allowed with additional cost and restrictions. Renters insurance required. Smoking is not allowed inside the home.

Application - Non-Refundable $50 Fee Per Adult (adult is anyone over 18yrs of age that will live in the home; application fee must be paid online when submitting an application to be considered for the home):
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1728905218

To schedule a viewing, use the link below (visit Rently.com to schedule a self-guided tour daily from 8am-8pm):
https://secure.rently.com/properties/689639

Please check our website for more information on the home, deposit, fees, application process and pictures at www.ethositypm.com

Call Ethosity Property Management for details - 888-212-3764 option 3
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 North Dearborn Street have any available units?
925 North Dearborn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 925 North Dearborn Street have?
Some of 925 North Dearborn Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 North Dearborn Street currently offering any rent specials?
925 North Dearborn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 North Dearborn Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 925 North Dearborn Street is pet friendly.
Does 925 North Dearborn Street offer parking?
No, 925 North Dearborn Street does not offer parking.
Does 925 North Dearborn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 925 North Dearborn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 North Dearborn Street have a pool?
No, 925 North Dearborn Street does not have a pool.
Does 925 North Dearborn Street have accessible units?
No, 925 North Dearborn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 925 North Dearborn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 925 North Dearborn Street does not have units with dishwashers.

