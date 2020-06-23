All apartments in Indianapolis
9231 Rochelle Ct.

9231 Rochelle Court · No Longer Available
Location

9231 Rochelle Court, Indianapolis, IN 46235
Northeastwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
9231 Rochelle Ct.
Indianapolis, IN 46235

Come see this 4 Bedroom 1 Bath, OVER 1500 square foot home!

**We accept applications online at www.metrodetroitrentals.com or at a showing. All applications now have a $40.00 application fee, which pays for
processing the background check and credit check). We accept cash (exact
change) or Money Orders only, please, At showings. You may also apply online at www.metrodetroitrentals.com, directly to the property of your
choice!

**If you wish to put a hold down on the property you will also want to
bring $300.00 in Cash or Money Order only. (A hold does not hold a property
until your application has been officially approved. Any returns on holds
will be in check form.)
If you choose to fill out an application at a showing and put down a hold,
please make sure you have two separate money orders, One for your
application fee, and one for your hold.

**We do accept S8 applicants! If you have a S8 packet that you would like
to apply to a home, please bring it with you to a showing, filled out with
applicant information!

Property Management Services
(248) 243-6648
www.MetroDetroitRentals.Com

(RLNE4540420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9231 Rochelle Ct. have any available units?
9231 Rochelle Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 9231 Rochelle Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
9231 Rochelle Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9231 Rochelle Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 9231 Rochelle Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 9231 Rochelle Ct. offer parking?
No, 9231 Rochelle Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 9231 Rochelle Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9231 Rochelle Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9231 Rochelle Ct. have a pool?
No, 9231 Rochelle Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 9231 Rochelle Ct. have accessible units?
No, 9231 Rochelle Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 9231 Rochelle Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9231 Rochelle Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9231 Rochelle Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9231 Rochelle Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
