Indianapolis, IN
9129 Shenandoah Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

9129 Shenandoah Drive

9129 Shenandoah Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9129 Shenandoah Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
BRAND NEW FULL HOUSE RENOVATION Live well, and live affordably. You will love your new home. With brand new luxury vinyl plank flooring, fully renovated bathrooms, and fresh paint throughout, no expense was spared on this full interior upgrade. Includes high-end stainless steel appliances and in-home washer and dryer. HUGE backyard and outdoor patio for entertaining. Owner pays trash and sewer, tenant responsible for gas and electric. CONTACT US TODAY, this one won't last long! owner pays for trash and sewer tenant responsible for gas and electric

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9129 Shenandoah Drive have any available units?
9129 Shenandoah Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 9129 Shenandoah Drive have?
Some of 9129 Shenandoah Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9129 Shenandoah Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9129 Shenandoah Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9129 Shenandoah Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9129 Shenandoah Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 9129 Shenandoah Drive offer parking?
No, 9129 Shenandoah Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9129 Shenandoah Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9129 Shenandoah Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9129 Shenandoah Drive have a pool?
No, 9129 Shenandoah Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9129 Shenandoah Drive have accessible units?
No, 9129 Shenandoah Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9129 Shenandoah Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9129 Shenandoah Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

