Indianapolis, IN
9125 Imperial Dr.
Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:13 AM

9125 Imperial Dr.

9125 Imperial Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9125 Imperial Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Wanamaker

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Large 3 bed, 2 bath home located in Franklin Township!!! - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers plenty of space for all your living needs. This home features a living room and a great room for all your friends and family to gather. A spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and all black appliances are included. The home features fresh paint throughout, new flooring, updated light fixtures and other finishing touches to make this a special home!! The home sits on a large lot in Wanamaker Estates with mature trees and friendly neighbors! This home rents for $1249.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1249.00. If interested in a showing please call Mike at 317-210-0018.

(RLNE3809990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9125 Imperial Dr. have any available units?
9125 Imperial Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 9125 Imperial Dr. have?
Some of 9125 Imperial Dr.'s amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9125 Imperial Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9125 Imperial Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9125 Imperial Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 9125 Imperial Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 9125 Imperial Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 9125 Imperial Dr. does offer parking.
Does 9125 Imperial Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9125 Imperial Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9125 Imperial Dr. have a pool?
No, 9125 Imperial Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 9125 Imperial Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9125 Imperial Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9125 Imperial Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9125 Imperial Dr. has units with dishwashers.
