9125 Imperial Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Large 3 bed, 2 bath home located in Franklin Township!!! - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers plenty of space for all your living needs. This home features a living room and a great room for all your friends and family to gather. A spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and all black appliances are included. The home features fresh paint throughout, new flooring, updated light fixtures and other finishing touches to make this a special home!! The home sits on a large lot in Wanamaker Estates with mature trees and friendly neighbors! This home rents for $1249.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1249.00. If interested in a showing please call Mike at 317-210-0018.



(RLNE3809990)